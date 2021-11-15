Black Friday VR headset deals 2021: Save over £100 on the HTC Vive Pro 2

Virtual reality headsets continue to evolve to provide the most immersive gaming experience around. And with Oculus and HTC making different types of VR headsets, you’re always guaranteed to get the best in class product money can buy. Ahead we'll be bringing you the best Black Friday VR headset deals so you can get even more bang for your buck.

As the entry-level product, the Oculus caters for those who want a portable, all-in-one experience that doesn’t require a high-end PC or laptop to play games. This is a great way to enjoy VR at the lowest prices. Their current model, the Quest 2, comes in either a 128GB or 256GB configuration, giving you the choice between saving some extra dough, or being able to load up even more games quicker than ever.

We haven't found any Oculus Quest 2 Black Friday deals in the UK just yet but we will update this page as and when any deals become available. In the US, you can currently get a free $50 gift card when you purchase the Oculus Quest 2 for $299 at Best Buy. The promo offer is available until 21st November 2021.

UK

US

Over on the HTC side, if you’re aiming to get the very best VR has to offer, there’s no alternative to the Vive series. These require high-end PCs so you can dive into the deepest virtual worlds around. The Vive Pro 2 is the latest iteration, and Amazon currently has a small saving compared to the full RRP of £1299. This includes not just the headset, but also the controllers and base stations. However, if you’re already invested in the Vive ecosystem, you could save yourself over £100 by getting just the updated Vive Pro 2 headset for £609 on Amazon, a saving of over £100.

