Black Friday PlayStation 5 deals – what to expect in 2021

So the PlayStation 5 has been out for nearly an entire year. According to VG247’s reviewer, it’s a console well-worth the money for that 'new generation thrill.' Its expanding library of exclusives like Final Fantasy 7 Remake: Intergrade and Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart also add to the list of reasons to snag one during Black Friday.

Virtually no Black Friday discounts existed for the PlayStation 5 back in 2020, considering it was a newly released console with sold-out pre-orders and stock. Unfortunately, that still might be the case for Black Friday 2021, as Sony predicted shortages would last until 2022. However, that doesn’t mean the company won’t make an effort to advertise PS5 bundles, games, and accessories.

Here’s the current rundown on Black Friday PlayStation 5 deals.

The latest PS5 deals

Most retailers haven't revealed their PlayStation 5 bundles yet. More will eventually come out in the weeks leading up to Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Sellers will likely offer their own Black Friday PS5 bundles instead of discounting the standalone console.

While we can't guarantee specific retailers, we hope to see some decent PS5 bundles from:

In the US:

In the UK:

You can also bookmark our PS5 restock guide for regular updates on available PS5 restocks and related deals throughout the year.

Many other PS5 games release later this year like Call of Duty Vanguard, Skyrim: Anniversary Edition, and Battlefield 2042. We’ll add more to these lists as information becomes available. Stay tuned!

Will the PS5 be available this Christmas?

It's difficult to say. The next-gen console has had widespread stock issues since its launch and has been going in and out of stock all year, so demand is extremely high and that isn't likely to change. You'll have to be quick to snag these once they become available and you can keep up to date by checking out our latest PS5 stock guide.

With the way the console has flown off the shelves already, we're certain that Sony wants to get more out there as soon as possible. We'll keep you informed as/when this happens