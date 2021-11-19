Black Friday GameStop deals 2021

Black Friday GameStop deals 2021GameStop discounts worth investing in this Black Friday.
GameStop stands as one of the most popular gaming and tech retailers in the United States. Well, it also became a huge meme after the Wall Street Bets incident. However, none of that interferes with the blessed Black Friday deals coming to physical and online storefronts.
GameStop carries games (of course), but also a selection of electronics and fandom-related merchandise. Here are a few highlight choices sure to brighten a gamer’s day.
Gaming monitors
- Alienware 27-In Full HD Gaming Monitor AW2720HF for $299 (originally $400)
- Samsung 32-in M5 FHD Smart Monitor with Streaming TV LS32AM500NNXZA for $229.99 (originally $299.99)
- ASUS TUF Gaming VG32VQ 32 Inch HDR FreeSync Curved Gaming Monitor for $369 (originally $439)
- MSI Optix MAG321CQR WQHD Curved Screen Gaming Monitor 31.5 in for $329.99 (originally $359.99)
Gaming accessories
- Halo Infinite PC Accessories Bundle for $299.99 (originally $339.97)
- SanDisk 128GB microSDXC Card for Nintendo Switch for $28.99 (originally $39.99)
- WD Black SN850 NVMe SSD Drive 1TB for $164.99 (originally $239.99)
- Xbox Series X Controller: Carbon Black for $44.99 (originally $54.99)
- Microsoft Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 for Xbox One for $134.99 (originally $159.99)
Games for 30 percent off or more
Nintendo Switch
- Super Mario Odyssey - Nintendo Switch | Nintendo Switch for $35.56 (originally $59.99)
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild - Nintendo Switch | Nintendo Switch for $39.99 (originally $59.99)
PlayStation 4/Xbox One
- Resident Evil 8: Resident Evil Village | PlayStation 4 for $39.99 (originally $59.99)
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla - PS4 | PlayStation 4 for $45.59 (originally $59.99)
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice - PS4 | PlayStation 4 for $21.99 (originally $34.99)
- The Outer Worlds - Xbox One | Xbox One for $25.13 (originally $29.99)
- FIFA 22 - PlayStation 4 | Xbox One for $37.41 (originally $59.99)
- Madden NFL 22 - PlayStation 4 | Xbox One for $39.99 (originally $59.99)
Audio equipment
- JBL Tune 660NC Active Noise Cancellation Headphones for $59.95 (originally $99.95)
- JBL Live Pro True Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds for $129.95 (originally $179.95)
- Pyle Portable Bluetooth Tube Speaker for $48.20 (originally $113.99)
- Yeti Blackout USB Microphone for $99.99 (originally $129.99)
- Razer Seiren X Cardioid Condenser Streaming Microphone for $69.99 (originally $99.99)
These are only some of GameStop’s early deals leading into the holiday season. The company hasn’t released a formal Black Friday ad, so savings are sure to only ramp up from here. Follow us on Jelly Deals to track discounts on games, gadgets, and other tech!