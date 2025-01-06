Bitlife is the ultimate adult life simulator on mobile that lets you live out your wildest dreams and fantasies. Whether you fancy life as an astronaut going on expeditions to outer-space, or prefer a more creative lifestyle as a painter, Bitlife allows you to do just that. If, on the other hand, you want a family you can follow for generations, you may be considering attempting to have twins or triplets.

Much like real life, having twins or triplets in Bitlife is a matter of luck for the most part. Though, there are a few methods you can try to raise - or, with some time and effort - guarantee your chances of having multiple children at once. To help you do just that, here’s how to have twins and triplets in Bitlife.

How to have Twins or Triplets in Bitlife

To have twins or triplets added to your family in Bitlife, there is no single, certain way you can guarantee yourself multiple children at once. Though, if you need to bear multiple children — which the Stud Muffin and Professor of Cityburg Challenges require — there are a few methods that can increase your chances of producing twins or triplets.

First and foremost, you can try for a baby with your in-game partner and hope you wind up with twins or more, but the chances of this happening are very slim. You could also — if playing a male character — engage in a copious amount of one night stands and simply hope, and pray, that one of the women involved ends up having twins or triplets. This can be very time-consuming, however.

If you’re playing a character that is a woman, and haven’t yet reached the age of 45 — which is when menopause creeps up on you in Bitlife — you can instead try Artificial Insemination, which provides you with higher chances of bearing twins or triplets.

Another alternative is IVF, which any character that’s in a relationship can pay for. Again, twins and triplets are not guaranteed, but your chances of producing them are increased when using IVF. In my experience, most partners aren’t super keen to engage in IVF, but I found that giving them a gift and complimenting them prior made them more likely to oblige. It feels wrong, but that’s Bitlife in a nutshell, really.

Both IVF and Artificial Insemination can be found under the ‘Activities’ tab. Scroll down and select ‘Fertility’ to see the options available to your character.

Artificial Insemination and IVF are your best options when trying to have twins or triplets in Bitlife. | Image credit: VG247/Candywriter LLC

A small trick from Reddit that you can use if attempting Artificial Insemination or IVF is closing the app once you receive your results. If your results state you are having a single child, you can completely close the Bitlife app and reopen it to receive different results. This definitely feels a little like cheating, but if you’re in need of twins or triplets for a challenge and your current character doesn’t necessarily have the funds for multiple rounds of IVF, you can attempt this until you get your desired amount of children.

