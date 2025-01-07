Bitlife boasts over one hundred challenges of varying difficulty for players to try to complete, many of which have you living out unique lives. The Stud Muffin Challenge is one that is on the trickier side, with some of its objectives requiring that luck is on your side.

The Stud Muffin Challenge tasks you with being an attractive baker, with its hardest objective being that you father triplets. To help you out with putting plenty of buns in the oven, here’s how to complete the Stud Muffin Challenge in Bitlife.

How to complete the Bitlife Stud Muffin Challenge

To complete the Stud Muffin Challenge in Bitlife, you need to fulfil the following objectives:

Be born a male in California

Become a baker

Have 100% Looks

Sleep with 5+ coworkers

Father triplets

First things first, you want to start life out as a male born in California. This is easily done using the God Mode Expansion Pack, which allows you to customise your characters. Set your country to the United States and your city to either San Francisco or Los Angeles to fulfil this.

If you are using God Mode, it’s also worth adjusting the attributes of your character for this challenge. Give them 100% Looks and Fertility to help with fulfilling the 100% Looks objective and the triplets objective.

Without God Mode, you’ll want to randomise your character until you’re presented with a male one that is born in California. This can take a while, though.

Once you start out life as a Calfornian man, you can age up and advance through life until you reach 18. Once you’re done with school, you can skip out on university altogether and begin looking for jobs as a baker.

Get a job as a baker. No degree needed! | Image credit: VG247/Candywriter LLC

This job will appear under the full-time job listings available in the ‘Occupations’ tab, and is marked by a croissant emoji. If it is not yet available, you can age up or fully close and reopen the app until it becomes available.

In the meantime, you can take part in part-time work, freelance gigs, or other jobs to supplement your income.

Either way, once you’re in work — whether it is as a baker or otherwise — it’s time to start romancing your colleagues. If you already have 100% Looks, this isn’t too difficult.

Open the ‘Occupations’ tab and select your job, then select ‘Co-Workers’. Here, you can see your relationships with all of your colleagues. Select one and you’ll see plenty of options to interact with them.

You must hook up with five co-workers for this challenge. | Image credit: VG247/Candywriter LLC

Try the ‘Hook Up’ option on any of your colleagues — preferably women, as we might get lucky and end up with triplets — that you have a positive relationship with, though it won’t always go to plan. If you get fired from your job, don’t worry, as the objective that requires you to hook up with five colleagues does not need all of them to be from the same job.

After successfully becoming a baker and hooking up with five of your co-workers, it’s time to focus on the toughest objective of them all; fathering triplets. As mentioned in our guide on how to have twins or triplets, this massively relies on luck.

Using IVF with a partner does provide increased chances of fathering twins or triplets, and you’ll find this under ‘Fertility’ within the ‘Activities’ tab. If your partner does not oblige, you can use God Mode to lower all of their attributes so that they do — or you can compliment and gift them lots and hope their mind changes.

If IVF is successful, you can then fully close and reopen the app to get different outcomes of the pregnancy. Still, fathering triplets can take a while even when using this method.

Another way of fathering triplets, given that our character is male, is by engaging in as many one night stands at once as possible without using protection. After aging, it’s a case of hoping and praying one of the women has triplets. If not, then try again!

On top of this, you want to keep on top of your looks! To do so, you should make the most of the ‘Activities’ tab and go to the gym regularly, take trips to the salon to have your hair and nails done, and if needs be, have some plastic surgery.

Use the salon, gym, and plastic surgery to maintain 100% Looks. | Image credit: VG247/Candywriter LLC

The Stud Muffin Challenge ultimately takes a lot of luck when it comes to fathering triplets, and the only surefire way of guaranteeing the outcomes of any pregnancy in Bitlife is by purchasing the Golden Pacifier. Otherwise, you need to hope your character is particularly lucky!

For more on Bitlife, take a look at how to make enemies, the lottery chances, and how to get a gambling addiction.