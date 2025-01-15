Bitlife boasts hundreds of jobs and career paths for your character to go down as they progress through their life. The best jobs in Bitlife will hand your character plenty of cash to spend, and even fame, but there are some more middling jobs that are easy to get, pay well enough to do whatever you want to do, and don’t cost real-life money to take part in.

The Scientist job is one such role. It doesn’t provide any new activities or events for your character to take part in, but it does pay pretty well while also being a prerequisite for completing the Professor of Cityburg Challenge. If you need a helping hand landing the job, however, here’s how to become a Scientist in Bitlife.

How to become a Scientist in Bitlife

To become a Scientist in Bitlife, you want your character to have a reasonably high Smarts attribute. If you have the God Mode Expansion Pack, you’ll be able to manually set this when creating your character.

Alternatively, you will need to take part in various activities to improve the Smarts of your character, such as studying hard at school or reading books. Here’s how to get smarter in Bitlife if your character is in need of a boost to their brains.

With that out of the way, you can advance through school, studying hard while doing so to maintain our high Smarts attribute.

Once you are eventually prompted to apply for university at the age of 18, choose to study a science degree; Physics, Chemistry, and Biology are all viable options.

Complete a degree in Biology, Chemistry, or Physics to later become a Scientist. | Image credit: VG247/Candywriter LLC

After graduating from university, open up the ‘Occupations’ tab and browse the available full-time job listings for Environmental Scientist roles, which are marked by a green recycling symbol emoji.

The Environmental Scientist role is found under full-time job listings, accompanied by a green recycling symbol emoji. | Image credit: VG247/Candywriter LLC

If there are no Scientist jobs available, you will need to age up or fully close and reopen the app to be presented with a new list of jobs. You’ll also need to start out as Jr. Environmental Scientist before later being promoted or applying to better jobs.

If you’re interested in being a Scientist but Environmental Science isn’t for you, you can also attempt to become a Forensic Scientist by starting out your career as a Crime Scene Technician and slowly working your way up through various promotions.

