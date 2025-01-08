Money makes the world go round in Bitlife, and if you’re strapped for cash, turning to a life of crime might become tempting. That said, some crimes — if successful — will land you so much cash that you may not need to ever consider crime again; a train robbery being one such crime.

Robbing a train isn’t the easiest task in Bitlife as it requires you to be ready at a specific, real-world time and it obviously comes with the risks of being caught by the police. That said, we’ve detailed below how to successfully rob a train in Bitlife to help with your chances of getting away with stealing millions.

How to rob a train in Bitlife

Robbing a train in Bitlife is a little trickier than robbing a bank, largely because you can only do it at very specific times during the day.

Under the ‘Activities’ tab, select ‘Crime’ and scroll down to select ‘Train Robbery’.

Train Robberies can be found under the 'Crime' section of the 'Activities' tab. | Image credit: VG247/Candywriter LLC

When you select the Train Robbery prompt, you will be given the choice of train to rob, as well as what time of day. The times of day presented in this drop-down list correspond to real-life time, and you will need to rob a train at that exact moment or you will miss it.

The times you can rob a train and the real-world times they correspond with are as follows:

Sunrise: 6AM

High Noon: 12PM

4:20PM: 4:20PM

Sunset: 6PM

Midnight: 12AM

For example, trains travelling at Sunrise can be robbed at precisely 6AM. This means selecting the Train Robbery option and pressing ‘Rob it’ as soon as the time turns 6AM on your mobile device. Robbing it at 5:59AM or 6:01AM will result in your character being unsuccessful, as the train will not be available to rob.

Robbing trains is a quick way of earning millions, if you’re successful, which explains why you can only rob them at certain times. It’s worth setting a reminder for a minute or two before a train is due if you wish to successfully try and rob one.

It’s also worth noting that you might get caught by the authorities if you are unsuccessful. If this happens, you can cooperate with them, make a run for it, or try to bribe them with cash. If you’re then arrested, you’ll need to select a lawyer and plead either guilty or not guilty. With some luck, you might get away with it, otherwise you can expect to spend some time in prison.

Join an organised crime syndicate after some successful robberies, if you fancy. | Image credit: VG247/Candywriter LLC

If you complete a few successful heists and think a life of crime might be on the cards for your character, don’t neglect the opportunity to join one of Bitlife’s organised crime syndicates. Under the ‘Occupations’ tab, select ‘Special Careers’ and then ‘Mafia’ to see the groups you can join, provided you’ve some successful criminal history to impress them with.

