Bitlife, being an adult life simulation game with endless possibilities for the lives of your Bitizens, allows players to engage in criminal activity galore if that’s the life they choose for their characters. Or perhaps your character is a law-abiding citizen who simply wants to see what a bank robbery is all about…

Robbing a bank is no easy feat in Bitlife, and it largely requires luck to be on your side. That said, there are a few tips that can help increase the chances of your bank robbery being more successful! Here’s how to rob a bank in Bitlife.

How to rob a bank in Bitlife

First things first, if you are using the God Mode Expansion Pack in Bitlife, you can opt to set your character's Special Talent to ‘Crime’, which will help us slightly if you’re planning a lifestyle that revolves around robbing things such as banks.

After creating your character, start their life and simply get them through their education until they turn 18 years old.

At 18, you can enter the ‘Activities’ tab and select ‘Crime’ to see a list of crimes you can commit. At the very top, you’ll see ‘Bank Robbery’.

Bank Robberies can be found under the 'Crime' section of the 'Activities' tab. | Image credit: VG247/Candywriter LLC

When robbing a bank in Bitlife, you’ll have a few options to choose from. You will need to pick the bank you wish to rob, your weapon, your disguise, and how you’ll get away from the scene of the crime.

The bank you choose does not matter. Though, it will determine how much cash you get away with if your robbery is successful.

When choosing your weapon, try to choose something that poses the most threat to those involved. For example, a Hatchet or Machete is a much better option to choose compared to a Frying Pan or Shovel.

For your disguise, you can go for just about anything available to you, but the wackier and less recognisable the better. For example, Batman and Black Plague Doctors both have masks, making them better, more imposing options than dressing as a Fisherman or Police Officer.

Last, but not least, you will need to select a getaway. You want to avoid public transport at all costs and then select whatever option is fastest. You can also select your own cars as your getaway if you own any.

As is the case with all crimes in Bitlife, you do run the risk of being caught while trying to rob a bank. If this happens, you can run, cooperate, or attempt to bribe the police with cash. If you are then arrested anyway, you can plead not guilty — with a good lawyer — and still have a chance of getting away with it. Failing that, prepare to spend some time in prison.

After some successful crime sprees, you can try your hand at joining an organised crime syndicate. | Image credit: VG247/Candywriter LLC

After successfully committing a few robberies or crimes, you can try and turn your criminal lifestyle into a career by looking at the Special Careers under the ‘Occupations’ tab. Select ‘Mafia’ and here, you can attempt to join an organised crime syndicate where you can commit further crimes.

For more on Bitlife, take a look at how to make enemies, how to win the lottery, and how to get a gambling addiction.