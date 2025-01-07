The Bitlife Renaissance Challenge tasks players with living out a rather creative life as an Italian man. It fortunately isn’t too tricky to complete in comparison to Bitlife’s other Challenges — Stud Muffin, for example — but you’ll still need to hunker down and study hard.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Consisting of five different objectives, the Renaissance Challenge requires you to gain two degrees, a specific creative career, and to go on plenty of long walks. To help you complete all of that, here’s how to complete the Renaissance Challenge in Bitlife.

How to complete the Bitlife Renaissance Challenge

To complete the Renaissance Challenge in Bitlife, you need to fulfil the following objectives:

Be born a male in Italy

Get a degree in Physics

Get a degree in Graphic Design

Become a painter

Go on 5+ long walks after age 18

First things first, you want to start life as a male born in Italy. This is easily done using the God Mode expansion available for Bitlife, which allows you to customise your character as they are conceived.

Create a male character from Italy, and if you fancy adjusting his attributes, giving him high Smarts and Karma will make this challenge a little easier.

Without God Mode, guaranteeing that you’re born as an Italian male is much harder. You’ll need to restart lives over and over again until you get the desired outcome, which could take a while.

Up next, we need our Italian man to acquire two degrees: one in Physics, and one in Graphic Design. Age your character up to 18, where they’ll then have the option to attend university, and send them to study either subject.

You need a graphic design degree and a physics degree for this challenge. | Image credit: VG247/Candywriter LLC

You can also send your character to university by selecting the ‘Occupations’ tab and then ‘Education’. Here, you can then select ‘University’ and choose their degree subject from the drop down list.

If either subject is unavailable, you can age up your character and try again until they are. Alternatively, you can fully close and reopen the app to be met with new degree options.

You will need to do this twice to get both the Physics and Graphics Design degrees, and bear tuition fees in mind too. More often than not, you can get scholarships or student loans — or ask your parents — to cover the costs of your education, but you might need a part-time job or to take part in some freelance gigs to supplement your income in the meantime.

Once you’ve two degrees under your belt, it’s time to settle down into a career as a painter. Under the ‘Occupations’ tab, look at full-time job listings. Here, you’ll need to keep your eyes peeled for the Painter or Apprentice Painter role and apply to either.

Look out for an apprentice painter or painter job! | Image credit: VG247/Candywriter LLC

If the job doesn’t appear, you can age up or fully close and reopen the app to be presented with a new list of jobs. You may need to repeat this a few times before you encounter the job.

Last, but not least, after settling down into life as a painter, you want your character to go on a minimum of five long walks (while over the age of 18). To do this, go into the ‘Activities’ tab and select ‘Mind and Body.’ Towards the bottom, you can select the ‘Walk’ option and then choose the length and pace of your walks.

Last but not least, go on five long walks. | Image credit: VG247/Candywriter LLC

As the Renaissance Challenge specifies ‘long’ walks, go strolling for the maximum time that you can, which is 2 hours. The pace at which you walk does not matter.

With all of that done with, the Renaissance Challenge in Bitlife should be complete!

For more on Bitlife, take a look at how to make enemies, and how to have twins or triplets.