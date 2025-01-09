Bitlife allows players to live out any life that they please, so it comes as no surprise that the ability to be part of the royal family is one option. It’s an appealing career path to attempt to go down too given that it comes with a huge amount of money to spend on whatever you want, as well as plenty of fame, allowing you to mingle with celebrities and more.

As a Queen, the entire country is your oyster but you’ll need to maintain the respect of the people if you wish to stay out of trouble and keep your right to the throne. That said, you can also do the opposite and be the most chaotic royal out there; that’s what’s so great about Bitlife after all. Without further ado, here’s how to become the Queen in Bitlife.

How to become the Queen in Bitlife

There are two ways of becoming the Queen in Bitlife. The first relies on having purchased the God Mode Expansion Pack, which allows you to choose your Royal Status when creating a new character (provided you select a country that has a royal family).

It’s worth noting that this information, and the below, also applies to trying to become the King in Bitlife.

Those with God Mode can select their Royal Status during character creation, if they’re starting life in a country with a royal family. | Image credit: VG247/Candywriter LLC

The second requires you to be born into the royal family and requires a lot more luck, as you will need to randomise and restart lives until you get the desired outcome. You can also marry into the royal family, but it is much less likely you will ascend the ranks and become Queen this way.

First things first, to become Queen, you want to be born in a country that has a royal family. That said, you want to avoid countries such as Japan which have Emperors and Empresses rather than a Queen.

Countries where you can become Queen are as follows, though they are not limited to the following:

United Kingdom

Jordan

Saudi Arabia

Malaysia

Morocco

Denmark

Sweden

Now, you won’t be able to be born as a Queen or select the Queen Royal Status right away. You will need to work your way up the royal ranks by reviewing laws, mingling with celebrities, and performing royal duties. You will also need to ensure that you have no older siblings that will take the throne before you do.

Earn respect as a royal by performing royal duties, reviewing laws, and mingling with celebrities. | Image credit: VG247/Candywriter LLC

Let’s say you have been born as a Princess in Denmark, but you also have three elder brothers. You will need to kill off your elder brothers before both the King and Queen die to ensure that you’re next in line for the throne, which you can do via ‘Crime’ under the ‘Activities’ tab.

You can hire hitmen via the ‘Crime’ tab to take care of any older siblings. | Image credit: VG247/Candywriter LLC

As royalty, this isn’t much of an issue as you’ll find that you can get away with anything — including murder or the hiring of hitmen — but be careful, because prison is still a possibility and you do not want to lose your Royal Status altogether.

With no elder siblings and a good amount of respect as a royal, you can then wait for your parents — the King and Queen — to keel over or, just like your siblings, you can kill them off and claim the throne sooner if you’re feeling particularly callous.

As Queen, enjoy a huge amount of money and fame, and the ability to do almost whatever you want without too many repercussions.

For more on Bitlife, take a look at how to have twins or triplets, how to get famous, and how to make enemies.