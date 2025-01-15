Bitlife Pilot Test Answers
To become a pilot in Bitlife, you’ll need a little bit of piloting know-how to pass the Pilot Test. Here are all the answers to help you out with that.
Of all the jobs and career paths to choose from in Bitlife, one of the best jobs for players who are fans of aviation and taking to the skies is the pilot job. That said, becoming a pilot in Bitlife isn’t easy or cheap, especially when it comes to acquiring the Pilot’s License.
After 40 hours of Flight School in Bitlife, players will be able to apply for their Pilot’s License. Before they can receive it and take flight, however, they will need to answer a tricky, pilot-related question. There are a lot of different options for this question, so to help you get your hands on your Pilot’s License quickly, here are all the Bitlife Pilot Test answers.
After finishing up with Flight School in Bitlife, you can finally apply for your Pilot’s License. Though, before you’re given permission to take to the skies, you will need to successfully answer one piloting-related question.
The question you’re asked can be one of many. You may be given a written question about the physics of an aircraft, or may instead be asked to identify what a landing marker or marshal signal means. The trickiest of questions involve various instruments that a pilot will use, and identifying what they’re used for.
Below, we’ve listed the answer to every question that you might be asked, so you need not worry about failing your Pilot Test whatsoever.
Written Questions
- What’s the name of the pilot’s area on the plane? Cockpit
- What is the nickname for the six basic aircraft instruments? The Six Pack
- What is the name of this flap on the horizontal stabilizer? Elevator
- What is the name of this flap on the vertical stabilizer? Rudder
- What is the term for the left and right movement of the nose of a plane? Yaw
- What is the term for the up and down movement of a plane? Pitch
- What is the force that counteracts the thrust force for flight? Drag
- What is the force that counteracts the drag force for flight?Thrust
- What is the force that counteracts the weight force for flight? Lift
- What is the term for the rotational movement of the nose of the plane? Roll
Landing Markers
You may be asked to identify the meaning of one of three Landing Markers. We have labelled what each of them mean in the below image.
Marshal Signals
Alternatively, you may be tasked with identifying a Marshal Signal. We have labelled all of these, and what they mean, in the below image.
Flight Instruments
As for our instrument questions, one of six different items — all shown and numbered in the below image — can be presented to you, and you will have to identify what it is.
From one to six, the instruments are as follows:
- Airspeed Indicator
- Heading Indicator
- Attitude Indicator
- Altimeter
- Vertical Speed Indicator
- Turn Coordinator
