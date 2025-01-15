Of all the jobs and career paths to choose from in Bitlife, one of the best jobs for players who are fans of aviation and taking to the skies is the pilot job. That said, becoming a pilot in Bitlife isn’t easy or cheap, especially when it comes to acquiring the Pilot’s License.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

After 40 hours of Flight School in Bitlife, players will be able to apply for their Pilot’s License. Before they can receive it and take flight, however, they will need to answer a tricky, pilot-related question. There are a lot of different options for this question, so to help you get your hands on your Pilot’s License quickly, here are all the Bitlife Pilot Test answers.

Bitlife Pilot Test Answers

After finishing up with Flight School in Bitlife, you can finally apply for your Pilot’s License. Though, before you’re given permission to take to the skies, you will need to successfully answer one piloting-related question.

You will be asked one question which will determine if you pass your Pilot Test or not. | Image credit: VG247/Candywriter LLC

The question you’re asked can be one of many. You may be given a written question about the physics of an aircraft, or may instead be asked to identify what a landing marker or marshal signal means. The trickiest of questions involve various instruments that a pilot will use, and identifying what they’re used for.

Below, we’ve listed the answer to every question that you might be asked, so you need not worry about failing your Pilot Test whatsoever.

Written Questions

What’s the name of the pilot’s area on the plane? Cockpit

What is the nickname for the six basic aircraft instruments? The Six Pack

What is the name of this flap on the horizontal stabilizer? Elevator

What is the name of this flap on the vertical stabilizer? Rudder

What is the term for the left and right movement of the nose of a plane? Yaw

What is the term for the up and down movement of a plane? Pitch

What is the force that counteracts the thrust force for flight? Drag

What is the force that counteracts the drag force for flight? Thrust

What is the force that counteracts the weight force for flight? Lift

What is the term for the rotational movement of the nose of the plane? Roll

Landing Markers

You may be asked to identify the meaning of one of three Landing Markers. We have labelled what each of them mean in the below image.

Image credit: VG247/Candywriter LLC

Marshal Signals

Alternatively, you may be tasked with identifying a Marshal Signal. We have labelled all of these, and what they mean, in the below image.

Image credit: VG247/Candywriter LLC

Flight Instruments

As for our instrument questions, one of six different items — all shown and numbered in the below image — can be presented to you, and you will have to identify what it is.

Here are all of the instruments you may be asked to identify as part of your Pilot Test in Bitlife. | Image credit: VG247/Candywriter LLC

From one to six, the instruments are as follows:

Airspeed Indicator Heading Indicator Attitude Indicator Altimeter Vertical Speed Indicator Turn Coordinator

For more on Bitlife, take a look at how to get Twins or Twiplets, what your chances of winning the lottery are, how Karma works, and what the best jobs in Bitlife are.