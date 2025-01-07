Bitlife boasts dozens of careers to choose from for your characters, from working as a cashier in retail, starting your own business altogether, or becoming a landlord. If you can imagine it, Bitlife probably allows for it. If you’re planning on a simpler, creative life, however, the painter job might work for you.

A requirement of both the Tortured Artist Challenge and Renaissance Challenge in Bitlife, becoming a painter won’t exactly line your pockets with wads of cash but it is fortunately an easy enough job to be accepted into when you know where to look. Here’s how to become a painter in Bitlife.

How to become a Painter in Bitlife

Fortunately, becoming a painter in Bitlife isn’t too troublesome; it doesn’t require any grinding or university degrees, and you just need enough Smarts to get by.

If you’re using the God Mode Expansion Pack, you can start your character’s life with high Smarts. If not, keeping them on track at school is enough to bag yourself the painter career.

Progress through your character’s life, ensuring they study hard at school, and once their education finally concludes at 18 years old, don’t bother going to university.

Instead, start looking for jobs right away!

Keep an eye out for the painter or apprentice painter job in the full-time job listings. | Image credit: VG247/Candywriter LLC

Under the ‘Occupations’ tab, take a look at the available full-time job listings. Here, you’ll need to keep an eye out for the Painter or Apprentice Painter role, which has a paint palette emoji beside it, and apply to either.

You’ll be more likely to bag the Apprentice Painter job to begin with, and if you work hard in that role, you will eventually be promoted to a Painter or able to apply to Painter jobs with more success.

If the job doesn’t appear right away, you can age up by a year or fully close and reopen the app to be presented with a new list of jobs. You may need to repeat this a few times before you encounter the painter role specifically, but keep trying!

For more on Bitlife, take a look at the lottery chances, how to make enemies, and how to have twins or triplets.