There are an abundance of job roles to try in Bitlife, and while the best jobs are those that land you with lots of fame and money — such as becoming a Model or an Astronaut — there are plenty other, simpler jobs to get you by. There’s painter jobs, baker jobs, and for those who fancy a future hanging out with dead people, you can also pursue the mortician career.

The mortician career isn’t the most pleasant of jobs, given that your time is spent in funeral homes and mortuaries handling dead bodies, but it pays decently well as you are promoted and doesn’t limit your future options in Bitlife. With that all said and done, here’s how to become a mortician in Bitlife.

How to become a Mortician in Bitlife

To become a Mortician in Bitlife, you first need to have a high Smarts attribute. This is easily done using the God Mode Expansion Pack during character creation, but if you do not have that, you will need to spend your character’s childhood studying hard at school, visiting the library, and reading plenty of books.

Provided you have high Smarts, you can advance through school until you're prompted to apply for university in Bitlife. Choose to apply for a Biology degree. If the subject is not available, you can either age up a year or fully close and reopen the app to be presented with a new list of degree subjects.

Complete a Biology degree. | Image credit: VG247/Candywriter LLC

Continue to study hard at university until your Biology degree has been completed. With the new qualification under your belt, you’re finally ready to become a Mortician.

The Mortician job will appear under full-time job listings | Image credit: VG247/Candywriter LLC

Under the ‘Occupations’ tab, browse the available full-time job listings and look for the Mortician role, which is accompanied by a coffin emoji. If it does not appear, you will need to age up or close and reopen your app to be presented with a new list of jobs.

When the Mortician job appears, don’t waste any time applying. Provided you still have good Smarts, your Biology degree is all you need to get you through the door. Keep working hard and you can eventually get promoted up to Sr. Embalmer and Funeral Director.

