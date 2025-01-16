Bitlife Model Answers

Becoming a model in Bitlife is no easy feat. You, ideally, need to start life with a high Looks attribute and maintain that throughout your lifetime, eventually getting your headshot taken and applying for various casting calls. By completing enough auditions and taking part in paid modelling gigs, you might even be able to land an agent or more prestigious jobs.

With some luck and plenty of hard work, you might even wind up being a famous supermodel. Though, to get there, you’ll need to know an abundance of Model Answers, which determine how you pose in auditions and whether or not you land a gig. To help you out with those, here are Bitlife’s Model Answers.

When applying for various roles as a model in Bitlife, you will be presented with one of dozens of prompts and then must adjust three values — Attitude, Poise, and Quirkiness — to pose appropriately for the audition.

Failing these means you won’t get hired… so to guarantee that next modelling gig, here are most of the model answers in Bitlife. I say most, because lots of the modelling prompts tend to overlap in Bitlife and more are being added all of the time, but we have tried to feature as many of them here as we possibly can!

Prompt Attitude Poise Quirkiness “As much attitude as possible” 100 0 0 “Strike a kooky / funny / silly ballroom dance” 100 0 100 “Nothing but elegance and grace” / “be sophisticated” / “be confident” 0 100 0 “Assume the demeanor of a maitre d’ at a fine dining restaurant” 50 100 0 “Channel the energy of a ripped bodybuilder” 100 50 0 “Channel Scar from The Lion King” 100 100 0 “Evoke a strong sense of leadership” 0 100 0 “Bring the intensity” / “Turn up the heat” 100 0 0 “Channel the essence of a cat burglar” / “essence of a panther” 50 100 0 “Show everyone you’re in charge” / “Show everyone you’re assertive” / “Show everyone you’re capable of taking charge” 100 100 0 “Show them you can balance a book on your head and look fierce while doing it” 100 100 0 “Energy of a ripped bodybuilder” 100 50 0 “Be as quirky as possible” / “Be weird’ 0 0 100 “Let loose” 0 0 100 “Give a whole lot of attitude and a little bit of quirkiness” 100 0 50 “Be aggressive” 100 0 0 “Be fierce” 50 100 0 “Channel a sexy crypt keeper / sexy zombie / sexy vampire” 100 0 50 “Be cool” / “Be confident” / “Be suave” 0 100 0 “Channel Bond Girl” 50 100 0 “Channel Catwoman” 100 100 0 “Strike a kooky / funny / silly polka dance” 100 50 100 “Be the best that you can be” 100 100 100 “Channel a sassy cat / sassy raven / sassy parrot” 100 100 0 “Strike a kooky / funny / silly mosh pit dance” 100 0 100 “Strike a kooky / funny / silly hip hop dance” 100 0 100 “Give them dominatrix energy” 100 50 0 “Make everyone in the room laugh” 0 0 100 “Be a bratty teenager” 100 0 0 “Be as graceful as a swan” / “Be as graceful as a gazelle” 0 100 0 “Be a rebel” 100 0 0 “Show everyone you’re the HBIC” 100 100 0 “Be as elegant and as poised as possible” 0 100 0 “Quirk it up” 0 0 100 “Embody the essence of a starstruck diva” 100 50 0 “Show them you’re not afraid to be quirky and weird” 0 0 100

We'll make sure to add more of the modelling audition prompts, and their answers, to this table as soon as we run into them!

