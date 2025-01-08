Bitlife is the ultimate mobile simulation game that allows you to be anyone and do anything. Whether it’s enjoying the idyllic life of a successful painter as part of the Renaissance Challenge or spending your time being a charming albeit promiscuous baker in the Stud Muffin Challenge, Bitlife has very few bounds when it comes to what you do with your character’s life.

For those who want to try their hand at being famous, becoming a model is a pretty appealing career path to go down in Bitlife. On top of that, having the Looks attributes that a model requires means you’ll have an easy time finding love and making friends, if that’s on your agenda too. Without further ado, here’s how to become a model in Bitlife.

How to become a Model in Bitlife

First things first, to become a model in Bitlife, you want to have good Looks attributes. You can also select Modelling as a Special Talent when creating a character using the God Mode Expansion Pack.

Without the expansion pack, you will have a tougher time becoming a successful model as you will need to manually boost your Looks attributes with trips to the salon and plastic surgery.

Once your character is ready to go out into the Bitlife world, get them through primary education and begin to take Modelling Lessons from the age of 13. These are found under the ‘Activities’ tab and then under ‘Mind and Body’.

Take modelling lessons to get a head-start on your career. | Image credit: VG247/Candywriter LLC

You will need to hope that your parents agree to pay for them, but if not, you can do some part-time work or freelance work to give you the funds to later pay for the lessons yourself.

When you’ve finished school at 18 years old, open the ‘Occupations’ tab and look at Special Careers. Select ‘Model’ and pay to have a professional headshot taken; you may need to do some more part-time or freelance work to get the funds for this.

If the Model career is unavailable to you, this means that you need to purchase the Model Job Pack or the Boss Mode Pack (which gives you access to all special careers).

The model career is one of Bitlife's Special Careers, accessible after purchasing the Boss Mode Pack. | Image credit: VG247/Candywriter LLC

For your headshot, opt for full-colour, and you’ll then need to pick an outfit, background, and expression. Go for something professional and sensible. For example, I chose a three-piece suit, art gallery background, and half-smile expression which seemed to do okay!

After getting your headshot taken, you can select ‘Casting Calls’ to begin applying for modelling roles or select ‘Modeling Agencies’ to seek out an agent who will then find roles for you — take on a couple of freelance gigs first before finding yourself an agent, and be careful which one you pick, you may be stuck with them!

As a model, you can apply for modelling agencies or audition for casting calls to find work. | Image credit: VG247/Candywriter LLC

When completing a shoot as a model, you’ll be presented with a prompt for the shoot and three sliders which determine your approach to it. While sometimes the prompt makes it quite obvious which sliders to slide up and/or down — the ‘Give as much attitude as possible’ prompt being a good example — they can also be tricky to decipher at times.

A more difficult example is ‘A model who can be the best at what they want to be’ which requires a high amount of Poise and a medium amount of Attitude and Quirkiness. Bear these in mind, but don’t fret too much if you slightly miss the mark. There’s always more jobs!

As a Model, there are a few roles you’ll find yourself as you work your way up the modelling ranks. These are as follows:

Body Part Model

Stock Image Model

Catalogue Model

Elite Model

Supermodel

You will start out as a Body Part Model, but as you complete more gigs and secure your reputation, you’ll eventually find yourself taking on new jobs and climbing the modelling ladder.

While taking part in the modelling career, you’ll want to ensure your Looks attribute is always as high as possible. Maintain this by checking out the ‘Activities’ tab and going to the gym, getting salon and spa treatments, and getting plastic surgery if you can afford it.

Go to the salon or get plastic surgery to boost your Looks attribute. | Image credit: VG247/Candywriter LLC

Simultaneously, you want to ensure your character has high Happiness and Health attributes when completing gigs and jobs. Happy and healthy Bitlife characters tend to perform better and have better karma overall.

