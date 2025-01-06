Bitlife is the adult life simulation game that has it all. Want to manage a criminal enterprise, or start a family who’s shenanigans span centuries? You can do just that and more, and you might even find yourself making some enemies along the way.

Enemies are also a part of multiple Bitlife challenges, including the Mean Girls, Real Housewife, Lex Luthor, Under the Sea, Death Note, Karen, and Slay Belle Challenges, so knowing how to make enemies in Bitlife is vital information.

To help you do just that, here’s how to make enemies in Bitlife.

How to make enemies in Bitlife

To make enemies in Bitlife, you first need to make friends, which is fortunately easily done. People will likely approach you throughout your character’s life — especially during their school days — with the offer of friendship, and if you want enemies, accept this!

Similarly, you can approach your classmates and colleagues and attempt to befriend them yourself.

Once you have some friends that you wish to make your enemies in Bitlife, you’ve two options. The first is to simply change your status with your friend. This is done by opening the ‘Relationships’ tab, selecting your friend, and pressing the three dots shown to the right of their name.

Here, you can select ‘Change our status’ to change them into an enemy. You can also use this same function to befriend them again, but you’ll need to actively make them warm up to you again by complimenting them, gifting them, and spending time with them again.

To turn your friends into enemies, insult and start rumours about them. | Image credit: VG247/Candywriter LLC

The alternative method of making enemies is by forcing your Bitlife friends to have no choice other than to make you their enemy. This is easily done by insulting them, pranking them, and starting rumours about them. It’s worth noting that some friends actually enjoy pranks, so to quickly get on their nerves, you’re best off simply insulting them.

In a lot of instances, they won’t take kindly to this and might attack you, and in that case, you can then attempt to sue them. As is the case with real life, folk really don’t like being sued in Bitlife and you can firmly bid farewell to your friendship after it ends up in court.

Don’t forget that after or during all the drama that unfolds, you’ll want to age up a year or two to see this friend declare you their enemy. It’s also likely that while they’re your enemies, they will start rumours about you and prank you where they can.

