As an adult life simulation game, a lot of the activities you can participate in throughout Bitlife require your character to have some cash. Whether it’s using the job recruiter, taking a trip to the salon, starting a property empire, or paying off tuition fees; money makes the world go round in Bitlife!

While money isn’t too hard to come by through working or inheritance in Bitlife, what if you could get a bank account laden with millions of dollars for just a small price? No, this isn’t a pyramid scheme, this is the Bitlife Lottery. Below, we explain the chances of winning the lottery in Bitlife.

Bitlife Lottery Chances

There’s no concrete data on how rare it is to win the lottery in Bitlife, but it’s safe to say that winning doesn’t happen all that often. That said, if you have a steady income during your current character’s life, you can repeatedly enter the lottery — buying ten tickets at a time for $50 — and hope for the best.

Image credit: VG247/Candywriter LLC

To enter the lottery in Bitlife, open up the ‘Activities’ tab and scroll down to the lottery. Select it, and you can then choose between buying a single ticket or buying ten. For the sake of efficiency, and the fact that ten tickets cost only $50, it’s best to buy them in bulk.

This isn’t the most efficient way of earning money in Bitlife, and the repetitiveness of entering the lottery over and over can quickly become boring. Though, if you’re dead set on winning and becoming a multimillionaire overnight, saving up some money from working and proceeding to spend it all on lottery tickets again, and again, and again until you win is your best bet of ever winning.

If you want to quickly make lots of money, Bitlife also features gambling, but take caution to not get a gambling addiction in-game.

For more on Bitlife, take a look at how to make enemies, how to have twins or triplets, and how to become a CEO.