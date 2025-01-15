Yet another Bitlife challenge has emerged, and this time around, players are being tasked with becoming a talented volleyball player who values the power of friendship. The King of the Court Challenge in Bitlife has players striving to become the captain of their school’s volleyball team while also making amends with their enemies.

This challenge also has players keeping on top of their fitness levels, and when all the hard work is largely over with, kicking back with a vacation in Brazil. To help you out with all of the objectives, here’s how to complete the King of the Court Challenge in Bitlife.

How to complete the King of the Court Challenge in Bitlife

To complete the King of the Court Challenge in Bitlife, you need to fulfil the five following objectives:

Be born a male in Japan

Become captain of the volleyball team

Turn an Enemy into your Best Friend

Go to the gym 10+ times

Go on vacation to Brazil

Completing this challenge is made a little easier using Bitlife’s God Mode Expansion Pack, which allows us to choose what country our character is born in.

First things first, you must be born as a male in Japan, which is easily done using the character customisation options that God Mode provides players with. Alternatively, players will need to randomise their life over and over until they’re starting life out as a male born in Japan.

If you are using God Mode, be sure to give your character high Karma, Health, and Happiness attributes to help guarantee their success. Similarly, if you have access to Special Careers (via the Boss Mode Pack), set your character's special talent to ‘Sports’ to make this challenge that little bit easier.

Once that’s out of the way, it’s time to kick off our life as a fitness-loving volleyball player. As soon as extra-curricular activities become available to you at high school, attempt to join the volleyball team.

If the volleyball extra-curricular activity is unavailable, you will need to either drop out and join a new school until it appears or use the Time Travelling Expansion to de-age to before you started high school. Once you join school again, the list of available extra-curricular activities should be different.

If the volleyball option is available but you are not allowed to join the team for whatever reason, you’ll need to go about working on your athleticism and fitness levels until they allow you to join. Under the ‘Activities’ tab, players can — and should — visit the gym to help with this.

It’s also a requirement for this challenge that our character visits the gym at least ten times, so be sure to send them off to the gym regularly as soon as it becomes available (which is around the high school age of 13-14 years old).

Once you’re finally part of your school’s volleyball team, you need to make sure you practice the sport multiple times every year until graduation. With some luck, you’ll be promoted to the captain of the volleyball team long before then thanks to your hard work.

The next objective for this challenge is to turn one of your enemies into your best friend, which can be quite tricky. First things first, you should’ve accepted some friends throughout your childhood. The higher their ‘Craziness’ attribute, the better, as these characters are much more likely to unfriend you or turn you into their enemy naturally.

If you do not have any enemies just yet, take a look at our guide on how to make enemies in Bitlife. To put it simply, you need to select your friend from the ‘Relationships’ tab and choose to Insult, Prank, or Start a Rumor about them until they decide they finally have had enough of your antics. You can also manually change your status from ‘Friend’ to ‘Enemy’ by selecting the three dots beside your friends’ name and adjusting the friendship status.

You sadly can’t just manually change this from ‘Enemy’ to ‘Best Friend’ though. Instead, you’ll need to slowly work your way back into your enemy’s good books by giving them lavish gifts or spending time with them, if they'll let you.

Once you earn a positive enough reputation with your enemy for them to become your friend again, you will need to then max out your friendship level. Once that's done, you can then manually change your friendship status from ‘Friend’ to ‘Best Friend’ to complete this objective.

Last, but not least, our fifth and final objective for the King of the Court Challenge is to take a vacation to Brazil. This is easily done provided you have some money, so make sure to get a job — maybe even try out as a professional athlete — once you’re finished with school.

To go on vacation, open the ‘Activities’ tab and scroll down to ‘Vacation’. Here, you can select a destination and provided you can afford the trip, off you go! Brazil may not appear as a destination right away, however, so you may need to go on multiple vacations, age up, or fully close and reopen the app until it appears as an option.

With all of that done, the King of the Court Challenge will be completed in Bitlife and you can claim your mystery prize!

For more on Bitlife, take a look at how to get Twins or Twiplets, how Karma works in the game, and what the best jobs in Bitlife are.