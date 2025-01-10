Bitlife boasts over 100 challenges for players to complete, all of which task you with living out the lives of some very different Bitizens. There’s challenges that see you stepping into the shoes of Magic Mike, a Renaissance artist, an olympic athlete, and more. Though, the It’s Giving Tree Challenge in this guide has you being rather benevolent.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

The It’s Giving Tree Challenge in Bitlife tasks players with living out life as a carpenter, distributing their possessions and wealth among people they know, which fortunately means the challenge isn’t too tricky to complete once you’ve some money to share. Here’s how to complete the It’s Giving Tree Challenge in Bitlife.

How to complete the It's Giving Tree Challenge in Bitlife

To complete the It’s Giving Tree Challenge in Bitlife, you must complete the following five objectives in a single life-time:

Be born in Washington

Become a carpenter

Give away a car

Give away $10,000

Give away an heirloom

First things first, your character needs to be born in Washington, which is easily done using the God Mode Expansion Pack. This Pack allows you to choose exactly where your character is born, so select United States and Washington, and then adjust their Attributes if you fancy. Though, we do not need any specific attributes for this challenge.

Start your character’s life in Washington, United States. | Image credit: VG247/Candywriter LLC

Without God Mode, you will need to randomise lives until you find a character that is born in Washington.

When you’re ready to start out life in Washington, double check whether or not you have an Heirloom to collect. This appears above the ‘Occupations’ tab as a small yellow ribbon. Click on it to use a flashlight to search a room for an Heirloom.

If you do not have an Heirloom to retrieve, one is only available to collect every 24 hours, so you will need to wait until one becomes available again to complete this challenge. You can see how long you have to wait by selecting the Bitlife settings in the top left-hand corner and scrolling down to ‘Heirlooms’

That aside, age up until you’re prompted to apply for university and attempt to pass your driving test in the meantime. Once you are 18 years of age, choose to go job-hunting instead of applying for university.

Under the ‘Occupations’ tab, browse full-time job listings and look for the Apprentice Carpenter role which will have an axe emoji beside it. If it does not appear, you can age up or fully close and reopen the app until the job appears.

The Carpenter job role is accompanied by an axe emoji. | Image credit: VG247/Candywriter LLC

Once you have a job as an Apprentice Carpenter, that will be two of our objectives completed. Next, age up until you are promoted and have at least $15,000 or so.

Provided you have passed your driving test, use $5,000 maximum to purchase a cheap car. Select ‘Assets’ and choose a car dealer to buy one.

Give away $10,000 to one of your friends or family members. | Image credit: Candywriter LLC

Once you have a car, Heirloom, and at least $10,000 to your name, it’s time to wrap up the It’s Giving Tree Challenge. Open up the ‘Relationships’ tab and choose someone, then select ‘Give money’ and give them $10,000. If they do not accept, try giving the money to someone else.

Next, open up the ‘Assets’ tab and select your Heirloom then ‘Donate’ to give away your Heirloom.

Give away a car you own to one of your friends or family members. | Image credit: VG247/Candywriter LLC

Last, but not least, we need to give away our car which we can also do under the ‘Assets’ tab. Select your car and then ‘Gift’ to choose a person to give your car away to.

With that all done, the It’s Giving Tree Challenge will have been completed!

For more on Bitlife, take a look at how to rob a bank, how to escape jail, how to make enemies, and how to have twins or triplets.