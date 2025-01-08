With Bitlife being the adult life simulation game that it is, the possibilities for your characters are near enough endless. Live a simple life as a painter or baker, become a business tycoon as a CEO, rob banks and climb the ranks as a criminal… you can do it all. You can even become a famous Bitizen with some luck.

Fame in Bitlife has its perks. For a start, being famous is usually accompanied by lots of money to spend, and opportunities to make even more money will be easy to find. It will boost your social media following, and it allows you to mingle with other star Bitizens as much as you want. If that sounds good to you, here’s how to get famous in Bitlife.

How to get famous in Bitlife

There are multiple ways of becoming famous in Bitlife, and a lot of these options are tied to prestigious jobs or Special Careers that often land your characters fame. Some examples of these jobs include:

Actor

Musician

Music Composer

Model

Athlete

Writer

Influencer

These jobs aren’t the only way of getting famous in Bitlife though. Players born into or who marry into a royal family, either naturally or using the God Mode Expansion Pack, will also be famous. You can also become famous by marrying celebrities.

If you’re looking to get famous, it’s worth starting life in Bitlife with the best attributes possible. This is only possible using the God Mode Expansion Pack, which allows you to adjust the Looks, Health, Happiness and more for your character before they start life as a Bitizen.

Without the expansion, you’ll have your work cut out for you raising all of the stats of your character, but fame is still possible to achieve!

Those with higher Looks and Smarts will have a much easier time achieving fame, especially if you’re looking to become a Model or Actor. You can continue to maintain and improve your Smart stats throughout school by studying hard, going to the library, and reading books. Your Health and Looks can instead be maintained by going to the gym, taking part in salon treatments, and later down the line, getting plastic surgery.

To become a Model, Actor, Musician, or Athlete in Bitlife, you can enter the ‘Occupations’ tab and select ‘Special Careers’ to get started. That said, these professions are tied to the Boss Mode Expansion Pack. If you don’t have that, you’ll want to go about trying to find the jobs naturally in the full-time job listings available to you.

Acting, Modelling, and being a Musician are all Special Careers accessible after purchasing the Boss Mode Pack. | Image credit: VG247/Candywriter LLC

The Writer role will also appear under full-time job listings (found under the ‘Occupations’ tab), though you’ll want a degree in English or Journalism prior to applying for your best chances of success. The Music Composer role also appears under full-time job listings, and if you were successful as an athlete at school who took part in extracurricular sports activities, there’s every chance your alma mater will pay for you to go pro.

As for the Influencer role, you’ll need to create social media accounts in Bitlife (which you can create from the age of 13 years old) and regularly post to them. With some luck, a post may go viral and you might amass dozens of followers or subscribers. Once you eventually gain hundreds of thousands of followers, you’ll be classed as famous. This is undoubtedly the biggest grind for fame of all the available career choices though, so bear that in mind.

Famous characters can take part in exclusive activities, such as writing a book or going on a talk show. | Image credit: VG247/Candywriter LLC

Once you are famous in Bitlife, you’ll be able to take part in activities exclusive to famous folk only. These include writing a book, doing a TV commercial, appearing on a talk show, and doing a photoshoot for a magazine. These can often garner you more support and fame from fans, but be careful what you’re taking part in — especially as a royal family member — as some of these activities will attract public criticism and outrage.

For more on Bitlife, check out how to rob a bank, your chances of winning the lottery, and how to have twins or triplets.