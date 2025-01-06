Bitlife is a life simulation game that allows you to be anyone and do anything. Whether you wish to be a business tycoon, royalty, or part of the criminal underworld, Bitlife allows for it if you make the right life-choices. One aspect of your lifestyle that you can easily fall into is addictions, including gambling addiction.

That’s right. Bitlife does feature repercussions for your actions, and given that murdering or thieving from someone can land you jail time, it makes sense that engaging in drink, drugs, and gambling poses the threat of becoming addicted to them too. These addictions are required as part of some of Bitlife’s challenges, so to help you out, here’s how to get an addiction in Bitlife.

How to get a Gambling Addiction in Bitlife

To get a gambling addiction in Bitlife, you’ll need to gamble away your earnings in-game repeatedly until you’re told you have been afflicted with an addiction. This addiction is required as part of the Under the Influence, Gambler, and Love Isle Challenges.

Unlike alcohol and drug addiction in Bitlife, which is easily acquired by regularly lapping up drinks and sharing drugs with strangers in the game’s nightclubs, gambling addiction is a little trickier to acquire.

This is largely because to become addicted to gambling, you need a lot of money. The more money you bet, and ultimately, the more you lose, the closer you get to becoming addicted to gambling in Bitlife. So, you ideally want to get your character a high-paying career and begin gambling away their earnings.

You can choose to 'Gamble' at a local casino or attend the 'Horse Races'. | Image credit: VG247/Candywriter LLC

To gamble, go into the ‘Activities’ tab and scroll down to ‘Gamble’. Here, you can play Blackjack. If you have the premium Casino pack for Bitlife, you’ll also be able to play the likes of Roulette, Slots, and more. Alternatively, just beneath the ‘Gamble’ option, you can go to the ‘Horse Races’ for a $10 Admission Fee.

I recommend gambling away your money on Horse Races as it is much easier to lose all of your money quickly. Blackjack is a much more entertaining time, but in my experience, I was winning more than I'd liked, and you don't want to be in the positive while trying to develop a gambling addiction in Bitlife.

