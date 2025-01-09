The Ferris Bueller Challenge in Bitlife is one of many themed challenges that tasks you with living out the life of a renowned character. In this instance, we’re trying to replicate the actions of the one and only Ferris Bueller from Ferris Bueller’s Day Off, in which the trouble-causing teenager decides to feign sickness, flunk school, and take a day off that he and his friends will never forget.

So, unlike a lot of Bitlife’s challenges, your most important actions during the Ferris Bueller Challenge are all done while at school, and you can actually complete this challenge before you’ve reached 18 and graduated with some luck. To help you do just that, here’s how to complete the Ferris Bueller Challenge in Bitlife.

How to complete the Ferris Bueller Challenge in Bitlife

The Ferris Bueller Challenge in Bitlife consists of five objectives which are as follows:

Be a male born in Chicago

Skip school at least once

Insult the Principal and get suspended

Date a girl from your class

Steal a car

First things first, you must be born as a male in Chicago, in the United States. If you own the God Mode Expansion Pack, you will be able to select this as the birthplace of your character. Otherwise, you’ll need to start random lives over and over until you get the desired outcome.

As a male in Chicago, you then need to skip school at least once, which is easily done. Open the ‘Occupations’ tab, select your school, and select ‘Skip School’.

Skip school at least once. | Image credit: VG247/Candywriter LLC

After skipping school, it’s time to attempt to romance one of your classmates. Select your school and then select ‘Class’. You want to look for a girl who you have a positive relationship with, improve it further with gifts, compliments, and by spending time with them, then ask them out.

Romance and date a girl from your class next. | Image credit: VG247/Candywriter LLC

Once you begin successfully dating a girl from your class, it’s time to move onto the fourth objective for this challenge. Select your school from the ‘Occupations’ tab again. This time, select ‘Faculty’ to see a list of your character’s teachers and select the Principal. Scroll down and ‘Insult him’. That’s it!

Insult the Principal of your school. | Image credit: VG247/Candywriter LLC

Last, but not least, is the hardest part of this challenge, and that’s successfully stealing a car. To do so, go into the ‘Activities’ tab and select ‘Crime’, then select ‘Grand Theft Auto'. Make sure to have your Driver’s License first, pick a car to steal and off you go!

Last but not least, successfully steal a car. | Image credit: VG247/Candywriter LLC

There is a likelihood you’ll get caught, and if that’s the case, you may be expected to serve time in juvenile detention or prison. Keep attempting to steal a car and you will, eventually, be successful.

Once that’s done, the Ferris Bueller Challenge is complete!

