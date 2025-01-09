Bitlife is an adult life simulation game that allows you to do whatever you want throughout your character’s lifespan, but that doesn’t mean your actions don’t have consequences. If you find yourself in an unexpected fight or are engaging in a criminal lifestyle, there’s every chance you could end up spending a good portion of your life in jail.

While Bitlife’s jail has plenty to keep you busy, such as gangs to join and prison jobs to take on, there’s no denying that your character would no doubt much rather be living life on the outside again. With that said, here’s how to escape jail in Bitlife.

How to escape jail in Bitlife

After finding yourself imprisoned in Bitlife jail for whatever crime you might have committed, you can attempt to escape if you’re feeling brave. You can do this by pressing the ‘Prison’ tab and then selecting ‘Escape’.

Upon attempting to escape jail, you’ll be presented with a minigame. | Image credit: VG247/Candywriter LLC

When attempting to escape, you will be presented with a minigame in which you must make your way to the exit without the guard catching you. This is incredibly difficult given that the guard moves two steps in your direction every time you move just one step, but it is possible to escape!

That said, players can go into the Bitlife settings and turn off minigames altogether. This means that when you next attempt to escape jail, it will be a completely randomised chance as to whether you escape or not, rather than relying on your performance in the tough minigame.

It’s also worth noting that for every failed escape attempt, your prison sentence will be extended, but don’t fret! There’s plenty of things to get up to while waiting out your jail sentence.

Imprisoned players can take part in prison jobs, join gangs, and appeal to have their sentence lowered. | Image credit: VG247/Candywriter LLC

While in prison, you can work on your mind and body, get a prison job, join gangs, start a riot, send letters to your loved ones, and more. So, there’s plenty to keep you busy while you await freedom or continue plotting escape attempts.

For more on Bitlife, take a look at how to have twins or triplets, how to get famous, and how to rob a bank.