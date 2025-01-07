Of the many jobs in Bitlife, which allow you the opportunity to run your own zoo or become a criminal kingpin, players can also strive to become the CEO of a business. While the money from such a job is great, actually getting there will take a good portion of your lifespan.

As a requirement for the Sterling Spy, Lex Luthor, and Dark Knight Challenges in Bitlife, becoming a CEO is unavoidable if you’re striving to complete every challenge available. To help you work your way up the ranks and begin overseeing businesses, here’s how to become a CEO in Bitlife.

How to become a CEO in Bitlife

To become a CEO in Bitlife, you want your character to be relatively smart to help them through school and university before eventually going on business ventures.

Using the God Mode Expansion Pack, you can choose the starting country and attributes for your character, and thus create a character with high Smarts stats.

If you’re starting your character’s life without using God Mode, make sure to have them study hard throughout school, visit the library, and read books to help bolster their Smarts. Take part in any extracurricular activities too to help bolster your Smarts and Happiness; happy characters are more successful in Bitlife.

At 18 years of age, you should then go on to study a business-related subject at university. Finance, Marketing, Business, and Economics all appear to do the trick. Once your four years of studying is over, you can then apply to Business School under the ‘Occupations’ tab and ‘Education’.

It’s worth noting that both university and Business School will charge you tuition fees. You can apply for a scholarship, get a student loan, or ask a parent to cover these however, and more often than not, at least one of the options will be successful.

After attending Business School, it’s finally time to start job hunting, but you won’t be able to become a CEO right away. Under the full time job listings available in the ‘Occupations’ tab, begin looking for Corporate roles.

The first job available to you on the CEO ladder of jobs will be the Assistant Vice President role. Before you can apply, however, you need fifteen years of work experience on top of your degree. So, find a Corporate, business-adjacent job and get to work!

Start as an Assistant Vice President and work your way up the ranks. | Image credit: VG247/Candywriter LLC

If you attended business school, took part in activities, have high Smarts, and have 15 years of work experience, applying for and landing the Assistant Vice President job will then be no problem.

Once you have the job, you want to keep working hard in the role and await promotion. You’ll have to spend a lot of in-game years working hard and climbing up the ranks, slowly being promoted to the following roles: Vice President, First Vice President, Senior Vice President, Executive Vice President, Managing Director, and President.

With enough money, you can start a business of your own to become a CEO of. | Image credit: VG247/Candywriter LLC

On top of that, if you have the Business Job Pack or Boss Mode Pack which allows you access to special careers, you can start — and become the CEO of — your own business altogether. That said, you will need to have a minimum of one million dollars available to start a business, so working as an Assistant Vice President and working your way up the corporate ranks in the meantime is one way in which you can secure that amount of money.

For more on Bitlife, take a look at how to make enemies, how to have twins or triplets, and the chances of winning the lottery.