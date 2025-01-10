A requirement for the Mike is Magical and It’s Giving Tree Challenges, you might find that it’s time for your next Bitlife character to spend their life being a dedicated Carpenter. Fortunately for those who are keen to start wood-working, the job isn’t too troublesome to land.

Carpenter job roles in Bitlife aren’t the best jobs; they don’t pay all that well, and it’s a job that puts your character under physical strain. Though, a job is a job in Bitlife, and if you’ve a challenge to complete, there’s no time to waste. Here’s how to become a Carpenter in Bitlife.

How to become a Carpenter in Bitlife

Becoming a carpenter in Bitlife is fortunately very easy and doesn’t require that you have any particularly high attributes either, so the job is easily acquired without the use of microtransactions or the God Mode Expansion Pack.

If you’re becoming a carpenter for the It’s Giving Tree Challenge, however, you might still have some trouble guaranteeing you’re born in Washington without the expansion.

After starting life in Bitlife, advance through education as you would normally until you are prompted to apply for university at 18 years old. Sack off further education and instead open up the ‘Occupations’ tab and look at full-time job listings.

The Carpenter job role is accompanied by an axe emoji. | Image credit: VG247/Candywriter LLC

Here, the Apprentice Carpenter and Carpenter job roles can randomly appear with an axe emoji beside their name.

Apply for the Apprentice Carpenter job to begin with, and after a couple years of hard work, you will be promoted to a fully-fledged Carpenter. It’s as simple as that!

