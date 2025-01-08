If you want a character who’s got stacks of cash in Bitlife, but you don’t fancy a life of crime, fame, or royalty, then there are a few standard jobs you can land that’ll ensure your back account remains firmly in the green. These, unsurprisingly, require plenty of education and experience, and the Brain Surgeon role is no exception.

Becoming a Brain Surgeon in Bitlife is, fortunately, easier than you’d think. Though, to even stand a chance of getting through Medical School and landing the job, you’ll need plenty of wit about you and a degree. To help you out with ensuring you have a successful career, here’s how to become a Brain Surgeon in Bitlife.

How to become a Brain Surgeon in Bitlife

The good news is that becoming a Brain Surgeon in Bitlife isn't as difficult as you might first think, and it largely depends on your character having a high Smarts attribute and not flunking school.

First things first, if you have the God Mode Expansion Pack, you can create a character with a high Smarts attribute from the get-go. Give them high Health and Happiness attributes while you’re at it to ensure things are plain-sailing.

Without God Mode, you can start a new random life and will need to manually ensure your character has high Smarts. You can do this by studying hard at school, and attending the library or reading new books via the ‘Activities’ tab.

Advance through your education until your character turns 18, where they’ll be prompted to apply for university. You want to choose a science and/or health related degree such as Biology, Chemistry, or Nursing. If no relevant degrees are available, you can age up or fully close and reopen the app to see a different list of subjects.

Get a science degree before heading to Medical School. | Image credit: VG247/Candywriter LLC

Once you complete university, you can then select the ‘Occupations’ tab, then ‘Education’, and then apply for Medical School. Continue to study hard and ensure your life is free of other stressors, such as a job, to successfully complete the course.

Once that’s done, look at the full-time job listings available in the ‘Occupations’ tab. Provided that it is available, you will be able to apply to be a Brain Surgeon right away!

The Brain Surgeon job is a standard full-time job that you can apply for straight out of Medical School. | Image credit: VG247/Candywriter LLC

If the job isn’t available, much like when choosing your degree, you can age up or close and reopen the app to be presented with a new list of jobs to choose from.

