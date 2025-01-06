There are plenty of different career paths to go down in Bitlife, both legal and illegal, with the game allowing you to play God over various characters' lives. You can join the mafia, become a superstar basketball player, or — as the Stud Muffin Challenge requires — become a baker.

While being a baker isn’t the most highly-paid role you can go for in Bitlife, it is one that’s easily acquired and reliable. You can even start your own food business if you feel like really throwing yourself into the baker lifestyle. Before that, though, here’s how to be a baker in Bitlife.

How to be a Baker in Bitlife

To become a baker in Bitlife, you fortunately don’t have to do all that much. Simply attend school and advance through your life, and once you reach 18 years of age, don’t bother going to university.

This is where your job search begins! In the ‘Occupations’ tab, look at ‘Jobs’ to browse the full-time job listings available. Here, you want to look for the Apprentice Baker or Baker job specifically — which is accompanied by a croissant emoji — and apply.

Look out for 'Apprentice Baker' and 'Baker' in the list of available full-time jobs each in-game year. | Image credit: VG247/Candywriter LLC

The two roles may not appear right away. The jobs available to you will change every year that you advance, or if you don’t mind a little bit of cheating, you can fully close and reopen the app to view a list of different jobs.

If you’re opting to age up and run into the baker job naturally, it’s worth getting a job in the food industry in the meantime so you have some money and experience to play with.

Once you’re an Apprentice Baker or Baker, keep working hard if you wish to be promoted, and keep checking job listings for higher-paid roles!

