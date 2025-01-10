Becoming an astronaut in Bitlife is no easy feat. Not only do you have to spend your time studying hard throughout your time at school, but you’ll need relatively good fitness levels, a pilot’s license, and to attend the Space Academy before you’ve any chance of exploring outer-space.

Whilst at Space Academy, you need to spend a good amount of time brushing up on your Technical Training if you wish to graduate. You could view these as similar to Bitlife’s driving tests, prompting you to answer a space-related question correctly. To help you answer these, here are all the astronaut Technical Training answers in Bitlife.

Bitlife Astronaut Technical Training Answers

To take part in an astronaut’s Technical Training in Bitlife, you first need to be attending Space Academy. Open up the ‘Occupations’ tab and then select the academy to see a list of activities you can take part in, including Technical Training. Make sure to not neglect Fitness Training and Flight Training too!

Image credit: VG247/Candywriter LLC

In the below table, we have listed all of the Technical Training questions and answers that you might be presented with while training to be an astronaut at Bitlife’s Space Academy.

Technical Training Question Answer What does a light-year measure? Distance Who was the first person to step foot on the moon? Neil Armstrong How long does it take to travel to Earth from the Moon? Three Days What type of spacecraft is used to transport astronauts from Earth to and from the International Space Station? Soyuz Spacecraft What is the purpose of a nose cone on a rocket? Reduce Air Resistance Which type of rocket engine is used to maneuver spacecraft during flight and adjust their trajectory? Maneuvering Thrusters What is the name of the robotic arm used by astronauts to manipulate objects outside the spacecraft? Canadarm What is a meteorite? A rock from space that hits Earth The Great Red Spot appears on which planet? Jupiter How many astronauts have set foot on the moon? 12 Where did the moon landing take place in 1969? The Sea of Tranquility What is the purpose of the solar panel on satellites? To power satellites What does the acronym LEO stand for? Low Earth Orbit How old is the Earth? 4.5 Billion Years Old Who invented the telescope? Hans Lipperhay/Lippershay How long does it take light from the Sun to reach Earth? 8 Minutes What makes it possible for the Earth to orbit the Sun? Gravity What is the speed of light? 300 million meters-per-second What is the name of the tool used by astronauts to collect samples of rock and soil from the surface of the moon? Rock Hammer What is an astronaut's maximum absorbency garment? Diapers What is the force that causes the plane to fly? Lift What is the name of our moon? The Moon What keeps astronauts in place when sleeping in zero gravity? Velcro What's the name for the point at which nothing can escape a black hole's gravitational pull? Event Horizon What is the name of the device that astronauts wear to regulate the flow of oxygen and remove carbon dioxide while in space? Liquid Cooling and Ventilation Garment What protective layer surrounds a rocket to protect it from the intense heat generated during re-entry into Earth's atmosphere? Heat Shield Which instrument measures the mix and concentration of the air astronauts breathe inside a spacecraft? Oxygen Sensor What is the name of the machine that simulates the effect of gravity on the human body? Centrifuge What is the force that counteracts the thrust force for flight? Drag What keeps an astronaut attached to a spacecraft while on a spacewalk? Tether System What is the reflective glass covering on an astronaut's spacesuit called? Visor At 450 degree Celsius, which planet is the hottest in the solar system? Venus What is the term for the left and right movement of a plane? Yaw How many Earths can fit inside the Sun? One Million What is the payload of a rocket? The cargo taken into space What is a constellation? A pattern of stars Stars are fueled by the nuclear fusion of what gas? Hydrogen What is the name of the galaxy that will collide with the Milky Way someday? Andromeda What is the official term for an astronaut's spacesuit? Extravehicular Mobility Unit What was the first mammal in space? A Dog How often does the Earth revolve around the Sun? Once every 365 days How long does it take the space station to orbit once around Earth? 90 Minutes

