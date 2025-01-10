There’s over 100 challenges to go about completing in Bitlife, with many of them tasking you with living a lifestyle that you likely might not have attempted before. The Alphabet Mafia Challenge, for example, requires you to be an LGBTQIA+ member of the Sicilian Mafia, and eventually, its leader.

This challenge, much like the recent Stud Muffin Challenge, can be quite time-consuming and does require a good amount of luck as you try to ascend the Sicilian Mafia’s ranks. To help you out with doing just that, here’s how to complete the Alphabet Mafia Challenge in Bitlife.

How to complete the Alphabet Mafia Challenge in Bitlife

The Alphabet Mafia Challenge in Bitlife requires players to complete the following five objectives in a single lifetime:

Be born in Italy

Come out as a member of the LGBTQIA+ community

Join a Mafia family

Extort money from a CEO

Become the leader of a Mafia family

First and foremost, it’s worth noting that to complete this challenge, you will need the Boss Mode Expansion Pack to access Special Careers and join the Sicilian Mafia.

With that out of the way, it’s time to start life in Italy. You can choose to be born in Italy by chance or by using the God Mode Expansion Pack in Bitlife. If you are using God Mode, you should also set your Special Talent to Crime to make this challenge a little bit easier!

Start life out in Italy. | Image credit: VG247/Candywriter LLC

Advance through school as you would normally, but as soon as the ‘Crime’ option is available under ‘Activities’, begin to engage in as much petty crime as you can, preferably without getting caught. In my experience, robbing peoples houses or mail is a good option until you unlock the ability to steal cars.

Burgle houses and steal cars throughout your childhood. | Image credit: VG247/Candywriter LLC

With the Crime option available, the ‘Identity’ option should also be available to you under ‘Activities’. Use this feature to come out as a member of the LGBTQIA+ community by either changing your sexuality to gay or bisexual, or by changing your gender identity.

Change your gender identity or sexuality using the ‘Identity’ option under ‘Activities’. | Image credit: VG247/Candywriter LLC

Being both Italian and part of the LGBTQIA+ community, that’s two of our objectives complete!

Now that we’ve also started our life of crime, it’s time to try and join a Mafia family. Under the ‘Occupations’ tab, look at ‘Special Careers’, select ‘Mafia’, and choose to try and join the Sicilian Mafia. This will be the only available option to you.

Join the Sicilian Mafia after leaving school. | Image credit: VG247/Candywriter LLC

If they do not hire you, you need to commit more crimes and keep applying until they finally take you under their wing. Next, we need to extort money from a CEO for the challenge, and continue committing crimes successfully until we’re promoted to being the leader of the Sicilian Mafia. This isn’t an easy feat!

Under your job in the ‘Occupations’ tab, there are various activities and crimes to commit on behalf of your organised crime syndicate. Choose ‘Extort’ and look for a ‘Corporate’ local business to steal from, as extorting these businesses will have you directly extorting money from their CEO.

Extort money from a ‘Corporate’ local business to extort money from their CEO. | Image credit: VG247/Candywriter LLC

If a Corporate local business is not available for you to extort, I have some bad news. The list of available local businesses to extort does not change during your time in the Sicilian Mafia, meaning that you will need to restart your life and repeat all the prior steps until a Corporate business is available to extort from in this drop-down list.

That said, if you have the Time Machine Expansion, you can actually travel back a year — to before you joined the Sicilian Mafia — and join the syndicate again. You’ll then be presented with a list of different businesses to extort, but may need to repeat the time-travelling process a few times before a Corporate one shows up.

After that, you need to keep committing crimes and earning money and notoriety for the Sicilian Mafia. You’ll slowly work your way up the ranks from Associate to Soldier, Caporegime, Underboss, and then Godfather/Godmother.

In my experience, the easiest way to ascend the ranks — without being arrested — was by stealing cars for the Sicilian Mafia every year and completing any contracts they assigned to me. Robbing a bank or robbing a train is also a quick way of getting plenty of money for the Mafia, but you need to be careful to not get caught and arrested.

Once you reach the Godfather/Godmother rank, you’re seen as the leader of the Sicilian Mafia, and that should be the Alphabet Mafia Challenge completed in Bitlife.

