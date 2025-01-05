Hoping to see Mass Effect 5 bring back its morality system? "You'll just have to wait and see" says one BioWare veteran

One of Mass Effect's most notable features was completely absent from Andromeda, and right now, it's up in the air if it'll be back for the untitled sequel.

When you think about the Mass Effect series, you probably think about all the choices you can make from the original trilogy, with big and small decisions affecting the outcome of all sorts of events (you probably also think of the third game's controversial ending, but let's just ignore that right now). Decision making is a staple of BioWare games, except it wasn't present in Mass Effect: Andromeda at all. Right now, it's not clear if the Renegade and Paragon system will make a return in Mass Effect 5, or whatever the sequel ends up being called, but some fans certainly believe it will be.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Project director and executive producer at BioWare, and Mass Effect series veteran, Michael Gamble, recently responded to some concerns from fans about the next entry, attempting to reassure them that many leaders from the original trilogy are back for this one. The conversation eventually moved on to the Renegade and Paragon system, with Gamble discussing the importance of having the former even though most people chose the latter, prompting one fan to say that they believe it's "absolutely returning for Mass Effect 5."

I was talking about the trilogy. You’ll just have to wait and see… — Michael Gamble (@GambleMike) January 3, 2025 To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

However, Gamble noted that he was "talking about the trilogy," and that when it comes to the upcoming sequel, "you'll just have to wait and see…" That's obviously neither a confirmation nor a denial, but it certainly does seem to be… some kind of tease. It could also be that BioWare is planning some sort of revamp, who knows!

With Dragon Age: The Veilguard finally out the way, BioWare's focus is finally on Mass Effect again, though last year's N7 Day was a bit of a quiet one. I wouldn't expect concrete details for quite a while still, so just keep your fingers crossed that you'll be able to get up to some evil or good shenanigans!