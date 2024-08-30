What's the best Star Wars game that isn't even a Star Wars game? You may have played it years ago...

There's now a premium, extended version of this podcast that you can get as a VG247 paid subscriber - check out our Support Us page for more info. Doing so helps ensure that we can keep making the show! But don't worry if that's not for you, the main show will always be free.

Inspired by the recent release of Star Wars Outlaws, which we loved by the way, this week's podcast is all about what makes Star Wars... Star Wars. And it's something we're exploring via the unorthodox path of picking a bunch of things that aren't Star Wars and pointing out the ways they are like Star Wars. Confused? Don't be, it's just an excuse to have arguments.

Star Wars is a massive media franchise that's had so many ideas chucked into it by various writers, directors, showrunners, and every other type of creative over the years that it's hard to really pin down what its true essence is. Which is what makes the question "What's the best Star Wars game that isn't a Star Wars game?" such a fun topic: you can conceivably make an argument for anything. Yes, even Football Manager.

So what does our panel most associate with Star Wars: is it laser swords and space wizards, or a beleaguered resistance movement against a tyrannical empire? Is it the things that famously influenced the young George Lucas, such as Flash Gordon adventure serials, the films of Akira Kurosawa, and living through the Vietnam war?

Special guest Ian Dransfield from Some Old Games Magazines joins host Jim and regular panellists Connor and Mark. No Tom this week cos he was on holiday.

Watch the video version of The Best Games Ever Show here:

Listen to the audio version of The Best Games Ever Show here:

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Stay tuned for a new episode of The Best Games Ever Show every Friday. Subscribe right here on VG247, or wherever you get your podcasts:

You can also follow us on Spotify.

It's even on YouTube if that's your thing.

Special thanks to David Bulmer for performing "Jim's Theme".