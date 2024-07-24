When building a base in Once Human, you have a lot of decisions to make, especially as you progress with the game. Where you build your base will largely depend on what resources you wish to farm while AFK, and some of the most popular spots to live in-game are polluted areas, especially areas with polluted water.

Living in pollution might not seem all that pleasant, and well, it isn’t, but it has its benefits. For example, you can use pollution as a source of electricity, or farm polluted water to turn into acid, and so forth. To help you find a place to move your territory to, here are some of the best Once Human polluted areas for base building.

Best Once Human Polluted Areas for base building

Depending on what exactly you’re after from a base in Once Human, there are a few different polluted areas you can build in. Some of these are near water, while others aren't, as you’ll see below.

Having a polluted base by water is a plus, as not only can you use a Deviation Energy Generator here to turn pollution into a usable power source, but you can gather polluted water to refine into acid while AFK.

For a step-by-step guide on how to get this set-up, take a look at our guide on how to farm acid.

Without further ado, here are some polluted areas where you can build or move your base to!

By far one of the most popular areas to build is Evergreen, so good luck finding space! | Image credit: VG247/Starry Studio

Evergreen, Red Sands

If you’re lucky and this particular area isn’t already full of bases, you can position your base here in such a way that one half of it will be in polluted water, while the other half is in non-polluted water.

This means you can farm both dirty water and impure water simultaneously. You’re also close to Evergreen, which is great for some quick trips to farm scrap.

Blackfell Fallen Zone is popular spot in the middle of multiple POIS. | Image credit: VG247/Starry Studio

Blackfell Fallen Zone, Red Sands

Just a short walk from Evergreen is the Blackfell encampment, which is beside the heavily polluted Blackfell Fallen Zone. Beside this creepy city, however, is a large pool of polluted water you can build in if you’re feeling daring.

Building here is great given the nearby POIs; you can loot scrap galore from the Fallen Zone before taking a trip to Blackfell to sell off and purchase new wares. You will, however, need some protective armor to live successfully out here. There’s also crocodiles in the water, so watch out!

Fort Eyrie is a less-popular polluted spot to the edge of Red Sands. | Image credit: VG247/Starry Studio

Fort Eyrie, Red Sands

This spot is largely the same as Evergreen, allowing you to build half of your base by polluted water and the other half in non-polluted water if you’re able to build in the area before it fills up. This area is close to Fort Eyrie too, which wields better scrap than Evergreen!

Blackfell Oil Fields is a popular spot for both polluted water and Crude Oil. | Image credit: VG247/Starry Studio

Blackfell Oil Fields, Red Sands

The Blackfell Oil Fields sadly don’t have any polluted water, but it is a polluted oilfield you can build in. This means you can use a Deviation Energy Generator to power your base while having your Water Pumps collect Barreled Crude Oil.

Additionally, given that you’re positioned right next to the Blackfell Oil Fields here, you can head on over to the facility and farm acid there using your Access Cards and Permits if needed.

I’ve also labeled a northern area of the map in blue, too. This is not a polluted area, but it’s worth noting that it is a great, spacious area for farming Barreled Crude Oil.

A polluted spot near the Alternate Reality Research Institute. | Image credit: VG247/Starry Studio

Alternate Reality Research Institute, Red Sands

Just north of the Alternate Reality Research Institute is another polluted area for you to build in. If you head to the coastline, here, you’ll find a polluted beach where you can farm acid and ores.

Building here can be a tad troublesome given how dark it is, but I found Startrace Ore in abundance while living here, which made living in complete darkness almost worthwhile.

An isolated spot in Chalk Peak. | Image credit: VG247/Starry Studio

Northwest Chalk Peak

If you fancy building your base in a much more secure and isolated area, which is a good idea if you’re playing in PvP, then you might want to build in Chalk Peak.

In the northwestern corner of the map, you can set up behind a mountain where there is polluted water and little trouble other than the pollution itself. The only downfall of building here is that you’re quite far from most POIs, but you do have the Alpha Institute and Securement Silo Alpha a short drive away.

An isolated spot on the beach in Red Sands. | Image credit: VG247/Starry Studio

North Beach, Red Sands

An alternative but equally isolated area is in the north of Red Sands. Travel to the northeast corner of the region and make your way to the coastline, where you’ll find a quiet, polluted beach. The pollution levels here are quite gnarly, so you’ll want to try to build your base so that only half of it is in pollution where possible, to give you and your team a break.

If you build where I am standing on the map, your base should only be half affected by pollution, which is enough to start farming acid or generating power using the pollution.

The downfall of this area, like the north of Chalk Peak, is that you’ll have to do a fair bit of traveling — or fast-traveling — to POIs.

