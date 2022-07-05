Best early Amazon Prime Day Xbox deals 2022

Best early Amazon Prime Day Xbox deals 2022Here are today's best early Prime Day deals on Xbox consoles, games, Game Pass, accessories and more.
Amazon Prime Day is happening very soon, starting on the 12th of July and running for 48 hours until midnight 13th July. We can expect big savings on Xbox games and accessories over the two days, and maybe even a discount or bundle on Xbox consoles. But you don't have to wait until then to bag a bargain as there are already some early Prime Day deals on Xbox games and more. We've highlighted all the best offers you can save on down below.
Today's best early Prime Day Xbox deals
US
- NBA 2K22 on Xbox One - $20 (was $60)
- Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy on Xbox Series X/ Xbox One - $20 (was $60)
- Turtle Beach Stealth 600 Gen 2 Headset- $89 (was $100)
- Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy - Xbox Series X/ Xbox One - $30 (was $60)
- Elden Ring - Xbox Series X - $46 (was $60)
- Tales of Arise- Xbox One - $20 (was $60)
UK
- Xbox Series S - £243 (was £250)
- Far Cry 6 on Xbox One/ Series X - £28 (was £37)
- Turtle Beach Stealth 600 Gen 2 Headset- £75 (was £90)
- Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga- £45 (was £50)
- The Quarry- £45 (was £65)
You won't need a Prime membership to shop these early deals, however you will need to sign up to Prime if you want access to the full Prime Day sale on 12th and 13th July. If you've never been a Prime member before, it's worth taking up Amazon's offer for a free 30 day trial. Previous members who haven't recently cancelled their subscription or finished a trial may also be able to access this offer.
Amazon Prime members get full access to Prime Day deals and other exclusive promotions whilst subscribed, plus you can enjoy free delivery and make full use of Amazon Video, Prime Gaming and more. If you don't want to continue the subscription after the trial, make sure to cancel it before the 30 days is up so that you don't get charged.
Below, you can find even more of the best Xbox deals ahead of Prime Day 2022.
- Best early Prime Day Xbox Series X/S deals 2022
- Best early Prime Day Xbox game deals 2022
- Best early Prime Day Xbox controller deals 2022
- Best early Prime Day Xbox Game Pass Ultimate deals 2022
- Best early Prime Day Xbox accessories deals 2022
Best early Prime Day Xbox Series X/S deals 2022
Unlike the PlayStation 5, the Xbox Series X has slowly been recovering in terms of stock availability, while the Xbox Series S has been widely available from most retailers since launch in the UK.
As for the US, the Xbox Series X restocks have still been sparse. We hope the console makes an appearance this Prime Day but we don't expect to see any discounts. In the meantime, you can check for the latest Xbox stock updates over at our Xbox stock checker page.
US
- Xbox Series S - $283 (was $299)
- Xbox Series X- $499 (Available by invitation)
UK
- Xbox Series S - £243 (was £250)
- Xbox Series X- £449
Prime Day Xbox game deals
Despite a lack of discounts on Xbox consoles ahead of Prime Day, there are some great discounts on a variety of Xbox games. Below are some of our top picks.
US
- Far Cry 6 on Xbox One/ Series X - $15 (was $60)
- Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga- $45 (was $60)
- Halo Infinite- $34 (was $60)
- Microsoft Flight Simulator: Standard Edition- $40 (was $60)
- Elden Ring- $46 (was $60)
UK
- Far Cry 6 on Xbox One/ Series X - £28 (was £37)
- Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga- £45 (was £50)
- The Quarry- £45 (was £65)
- Forza Horizon 5- £35 (was £55)
- Halo Infinite- £28 (was £55)
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II Pre-Order- £60 (was £70)
Prime Day Xbox controller deals
There's a small discount on the Elite Xbox Wireless controller in the UK and US at the moment. The official Xbox wireless controller is often reduced during Prime Day, so it'll be unsurprising if Microsoft and third-party controllers are reduced again.
US
- Xbox Wireless Controller Carbon Black- $49 (was $60)
- Xbox Elite Series 2 Wireless Controller - Black- $158 (was $180)
- PowerA Wired Controller For Xbox - White- $26 (was $38)
UK
- Xbox Wireless Controller – Robot White- currently out of stock
- Xbox Elite Series 2 Wireless Controller - Black- £143 (was £160)
- PowerA Wired Controller For Xbox - White- £25 (was £30)
Prime Day Xbox Game Pass Ultimate deals
After the lack of discounts last year, we hope Amazon discounts some subscription deals this Prime Day. You can find links to 3-month Game Pass Ultimate subscriptions below if you need to top up. In the US, there's already a small discount on the 3-month subscription. It's worth noting that you can stack Game Pass subscription codes on your Microsoft account- up to a couple of years total. First time members might also want to pick up one month of Game Pass Ultimate for only £1/$1.
Prime Day Xbox accessories deals
There were many headsets reduced during Prime Day last year and some of them are on sale already. Amazon is quite good with offering discounts on gaming headsets at different times of the year, but Prime Day is when we can expect deeper discounts across wider product lines, so this is the perfect time to upgrade your headset and not have to use those cheap wired earbuds.
You also might be in need of more storage space for your Xbox thanks to the huge array of games available through Xbox Game Pass. It's a pain to uninstall old and install new games to juggle around that internal storage, especially if your internet isn't the fastest. Luckily there are already some decent deals on SSDs and HDDs ahead of this year's Prime Day sale and we're hoping the new Seagate expansion cards for Xbox Series X/S will get a discount too, providing they come back into stock during Prime Day
US
- Turtle Beach Recon 200 Headset - $60
- HyperX CloudX Flight wireless gaming Headset - $130 (was $160)
- WD Black 5tb HDD - $135 (was $150)
- WD Black NVMe 1TB SSD - $124 (was $150)
UK
- WD Black NVMe 1TB SSD - £170 (was £210)
- WD Black 5tb HDD - £125 (was £140)
- Logitech G332 - £19.99 (was £49.99)
- Xbox Stereo Headset for Xbox Series X/S - £46.49 (was £54.99)
- Razer Kaira Pro for Xbox Series X/S - £99.98 (was £149.99)
We'll be updating this page throughout the Prime Day event for any discounts we find for Xbox gamers so bookmark this page and check back when Prime Day 2022 starts. In the meantime, why not check out our best Xbox deals guide and follow Jelly Deals on Twitter for the latest gaming deals, sales and offers.
