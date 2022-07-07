Best early Amazon Prime Day SSD deals 2022

Amazon Prime Day is one of the best times of the year to upgrade your storage, whether it's your desktop, laptop or new console. If you're in the market for a new internal or external solid state drive, you can already find big discounts from some of the top brands including Western Digital, Seagate, Crucial and more.

NVMe prices have significantly come down in price since of late and Amazon is regularly discounting them to their lowest prices yet. Below, you can find all the latest SSD deals that we've spotted so far in the early Amazon Prime Day sales, including some of the top NVMe SSDs, SATA SSDs and PS5 compatible SSDs.

The Crucial MX500 remains the best 2.5" SSD you can buy for both performance and value, and Amazon have small reductions across different storage capacities compared to the standard RRP.

NVMe SSDs are the fastest type of SSDs available, with some differences in speed between different drives. These are also very small, and are ideal for modern gaming and consumer laptops, as well as desktops. The difference between Gen 4 and Gen 3 NVMe SSDs is that the former are newer and faster. And while these are a little more expensive, there are deals to be had on Samsung SSDs.

The older, 2.5" SATA SSDs are still a great choice if you're rocking an older laptop or desktop, and is the most significant upgrade you could probably make to an older machine, especially to boot an OS like Windows. And with USB enclosures, you can also use these for other devices, including PlayStation and Xbox consoles. They'll only be able to store PS5 and Xbox Series X|S games (but store and play PS4 and Xbox One titles), but they're a heck of a lot faster than traditional spinning hard drives.

Best early Prime Day deals for PS5 compatible SSDs

If you're looking for a cheap SSD that is compatible with the PlayStation 5, look no further as we've included the best savings on them below. Adding a PS5 compatible SSD to the empty slot in your console means you can both store and play games using this expanded internal storage. Note that you'll need to pair some of these SSDs with a heatsink.

