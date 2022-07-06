Best early Amazon Prime Day Nintendo Switch deals 2022

Best early Amazon Prime Day Nintendo Switch deals 2022Here are the best early Prime Day offers for Nintendo Switch games, accessories and more.
We finally have a date for Amazon Prime Day 2022, it starts on the 12th of July and runs until the 13th, which means the opportunity to grab a Nintendo Switch console deal and discounted Switch games is getting closer. Before the big day arrives, we're bringing you all the best early Prime Day discounts on Switch consoles, games and accessories in this guide.
With there being three different type of Switch consoles now, it's never been easier to find one to suit your needs and that has a good discount. Not to mention the huge list of Switch games you can play that continues to grow.
Today's best early Nintendo Switch Prime Day deals
US Nintendo Switch deals:
- Nintendo Switch with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe - $351 (was $360)
- 256GB SanDisk Ultra Micro SD Card - $30 (was $48)
- Assassin's Creed Ezio collection - $27 (was $40)
- Spyro Reignited Trilogy - $27 (was $40)
UK Nintendo Switch deals:
- Nintendo Switch Pro controller - £50 (was £70)
- 128GB SanDisk Ultra micro SD Card - £16
- Pokemon Legends Arceus - £39 (was £50)
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe- £39 (was £50). Also worth getting is the Mario Kart Booster Course Pass for £16.85 from ShopTo
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons - £39 (was £50)
- The Legend Of Zelda: Skyward Sword- £37 (was £50)
You don't need to be an Amazon Prime member to make the most of these Early Prime Day deals, however if you're wanting to shop for more discounts on the 12th and 13th you will need to be signed up to their membership service to get access to those offers. Fear not, because as long as you haven't recently cancelled a subscription or finished a trial, you can grab Amazon's offer for a free 30 day trial of Amazon Prime. You can cancel the subscription before the trial ends to avoid paying the monthly fee, and still make the most of Prime Day.
Below, you can find a round up of all the best early Prime Day Nintendo Switch deals.
Prime Day Nintendo Switch Console Deals
The exciting thing about Prime Day for Nintendo Switch consoles is that you can usually find a number of great value bundles. While we're not expecting huge discounts, we would like to see the Switch OLED dip below the $300/£300 mark, as it has already done so on occasion.
Right now you can get a Switch Console with Mario Kart 8 for a few dollars less in the US. There are currently no standard Switch bundles on offer at Amazon UK but we will list them here as they become available.
Nintendo Switch Deals
US
- Nintendo Switch with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe- - $351 (was $360)
Switch OLED Deals
The Switch OLED released in October last year, so this will be the first time we'll see it on Amazon Prime Day. In the US, there haven't been a lot of Switch OLED deals or bundles to date, so we're not sure what we'll see when Prime Day comes around. There are a couple of early Switch OLED bundles with discounts, inlcuding a Pokemon Legends: Arceus in the UK.
US
UK
- Nintendo Switch OLED and Pokemon Legends: Arceus - £344 (was £360)
- Nintendo Switch OLED Neon console - £305 (was £310)
- Nintendo Switch OLED White console - £305 (was £310)
Switch Lite Deals
The Switch Lite is the handheld-only version of the console, and retails for £200/$200. Previous Prime Day deals for the Switch Lite usually include the console with a 128GB MicroSD card added on with no extra cost, as well as possible reductions for the console itself. Hopefully there will be discounts on Coral and Turqoise Switch Lites that come with Animal Crossing: New Horizons and NSO membership codes.
US
- Nintendo Switch Lite with SanDisk 128GB micro SD card - $221 (was $235)
- Nintendo Switch Lite with SanDisk 256GB Micro SD Card - $240 (was $253)
UK
- Nintendo Switch Lite - Coral- £189 (was £210)
- Nintendo Switch Lite - Turquoise- £188 (was £200)
Prime Day Nintendo Switch Game Deals
UK Switch users didn't have the best time when it came to Switch games on Prime Day last year. The only notable sales were Immortals Fenyx Rising for £21.49, Just Dance 2021 down to £23.99, and Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle was £14.99. Having no first-party titles on sale was disappointing, and the games that were on sale had been cheaper in the past. US deal hunters had the opposite experience, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild was $47.88, Fire Emblem Three Houses for just $39.48 and Luigi's Mansion and Super Mario Odyssey were both $39.48. Fortunately for both, there are lots of games already on sale in the UK and the US before Prime Day.
US
- Story of Seasons - Friends Of Mineral Town- $20
- Triangle Strategy- $50 (was $60)
- New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe- $44 (was $50)
- Just Dance 2022- $20 (was $50)
- Assassin's Creed Ezio collection- $30 (was $40)
- Spyro Reignited Trilogy- $27 (was $40)
- Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy- $28 (was $40)
UK
- Project Triangle Strategy (Nintendo Switch) & Kirby and the Forgotten Land- £77 (was £100)
- Ring Fit Adventure- £55 (was £70)
- Kirby and the Forgotten Land- £40 (was £50)
- Pokemon Legends Arceus- £39 (was £50)
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe- £39 (was £50)
- Mario Strikers: Battle League Football- £40 (was £50)
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons- £39 (was £50)
- The Legend Of Zelda: Skyward Sword- £37 (was £50)
- Super Mario Odyssey- £40 (was £60)
- Story of Seasons - Friends Of Mineral Town- £22 (was £25)
- Triangle Strategy- £37 (was £50)
- Pokemon Sword- £40 (was £50)- £40 (was £50)
- Pokemon Shield- £40 (was £50)
- Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes- £40 (was £50)
- Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze- £40 (was £50)
- Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity- £34 (was £50)
Prime Day Nintendo Switch Accessories Deals
The best Switch accessories to get during Prime Day remain SD cards. Lots of sizes were discounted last year and you could grab the 128GB SanDisk Ultra microSDXC for £13.99 ($19.89), 200GB for £21.99, 256GB for £26.99, and the 400GB card for £42.99 ($39.99). This stays the same for Early Prime Day deals, but you can also get a discount on third-party controllers and official Joy-Cons.
US
- PowerA Enhanced Wireless Controller for Nintendo Switch - $40 (was $55)
- 256GB SanDisk Ultra Micro SD Card - $30 (was $48)
- 128GB SanDisk Ultra Micro SD Card- $21 (was $35)
UK
- Nintendo Switch Pro controller- £50 (was £70)
- 128GB SanDisk Ultra micro SD Card- £16
- Joy-Con Pair Green/Pink- £59 (was £65)
- Joy-Con Pair Neon- £58 (was £65)
Some good early Prime Day deals there, and there's so much to get excited for when Prime Day 2022 fully arrives if you're a Switch user or soon-to-be Switch user! We'll update this page as we get more information, in the meantime remember to follow the Jelly Deals Twitter account so you don't miss out on deals for Switch consoles, games, accessories and more before and after Prime Day.
