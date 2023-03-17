Best Diablo 4 beta Necromancer build for solo players

We've finally made it to the Diablo 4 beta, which means everyone and anyone is jumping in and trying out the early parts of the game. However if you're keen on experiencing the game at its most horrific, you'll want to check out our best Diablo 4 beta Necromancer build.

Below you'll be able to find our recommendations on what skills to use, as well as where to invest your skill points if you want to perform at your peak.

Check out the Diablo 4 in-game intro cinematic here!

Diablo 4 | Best Necromancer beta build

For this build, we're taking you to the bone zone. That means bone spells, high damage, high crit, and an undead army that will both protect you and add even more calcified projectiles to your volley or projectiles. It's a ranged build, and one that will be able to mow through anything you run into in the beta.

Diablo 4 | Best Necromancer skills

Summon those minions to do the dirty work for you!

Below, we've listed out the skills we'd take for your Necromancer:

Bone Splinters

Bone Spear

Bone Prison

Decrepify

Bone Spirit

Army of the Dead

Diablo 4 | Necromancer skill tree

We've listed out each skill upgrade you should take in order as you power towards the level 25 cap in the Diablo 4 open beta. Below that, we've also listed out the Book of the Dead upgrades you should take for your undead minions.

Bone Splinters Enhanced Bone Splinters Initiate's Bone Splinters Bone Spear Enhanced Bone Spear Paranormal Bone Spear Bone Prison Enhanced Bone Prison Ghastly Bone Prison Unliving Energy Imperfectly Balanced Decrepify Death's Reach Death's Reach Death's Reach Skeletal mage mastery Bone Sprit Enhanced Bone Spirit Ghastly Bone Spirit Serration Compound Fracture Compound Fracture Compound Fracture Army of the Dead

Book of the Dead Upgrades

Skeletal Warriors — Skeletal Skirmishers | Sacrifice

Skeletal Mages — Bone Mages | Increased damage after 5 seconds alive

Golem — Iron Golem | Apply vulnerable to stunned enemies