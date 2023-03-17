If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
SPOOKY SKELETONS

Best Diablo 4 beta Necromancer build for solo players

Raise the dead and cause some havoc with this Diablo 4 Necromancer build!

Connor Makar avatar
Guide by Connor Makar Staff Writer
Updated on
Necromancer in Diablo 4

We've finally made it to the Diablo 4 beta, which means everyone and anyone is jumping in and trying out the early parts of the game. However if you're keen on experiencing the game at its most horrific, you'll want to check out our best Diablo 4 beta Necromancer build.

Below you'll be able to find our recommendations on what skills to use, as well as where to invest your skill points if you want to perform at your peak.

Diablo 4 | Best Necromancer beta build

For this build, we're taking you to the bone zone. That means bone spells, high damage, high crit, and an undead army that will both protect you and add even more calcified projectiles to your volley or projectiles. It's a ranged build, and one that will be able to mow through anything you run into in the beta.

Diablo 4 | Best Necromancer skills

Screenshot from Diablo 4 Necromancer gameplay showcase (multiple skeletons summoned)
Summon those minions to do the dirty work for you!

Below, we've listed out the skills we'd take for your Necromancer:

  • Bone Splinters
  • Bone Spear
  • Bone Prison
  • Decrepify
  • Bone Spirit
  • Army of the Dead

Diablo 4 | Necromancer skill tree

We've listed out each skill upgrade you should take in order as you power towards the level 25 cap in the Diablo 4 open beta. Below that, we've also listed out the Book of the Dead upgrades you should take for your undead minions.

  1. Bone Splinters
  2. Enhanced Bone Splinters
  3. Initiate's Bone Splinters
  4. Bone Spear
  5. Enhanced Bone Spear
  6. Paranormal Bone Spear
  7. Bone Prison
  8. Enhanced Bone Prison
  9. Ghastly Bone Prison
  10. Unliving Energy
  11. Imperfectly Balanced
  12. Decrepify
  13. Death's Reach
  14. Death's Reach
  15. Death's Reach
  16. Skeletal mage mastery
  17. Bone Sprit
  18. Enhanced Bone Spirit
  19. Ghastly Bone Spirit
  20. Serration
  21. Compound Fracture
  22. Compound Fracture
  23. Compound Fracture
  24. Army of the Dead

Book of the Dead Upgrades

  • Skeletal Warriors — Skeletal Skirmishers | Sacrifice
  • Skeletal Mages — Bone Mages | Increased damage after 5 seconds alive
  • Golem — Iron Golem | Apply vulnerable to stunned enemies
This wraps up our best Diablo 4 beta build for solo players! For more Diablo 4 guides, check out our builds for Druid and Barbarian!

