Best Diablo 4 beta Druid build for solo players
Embrace nature and breeze through the beta with this druid build!
If you're reading this, you've got into the Diablo 4 beta and are excited to explore the dark and dangerous world of Sanctuary with nature on your side. If you're keen to take up the mantle of the Druid, our best Diablo 4 beta Druid build will help you out!
In this guide, we'll go through and list the skills you should use, as well as where you should invest your skill points in the Druid skill tree!
Diablo 4 | Best Druid beta build
For this build, we're going all in on the Werebear form! That means being tanky and doing a decent chunk of damage, throwing out some CC, and trampling through enemies wherever you find them. It's not the most damaging build, but since you're playing solo, you'll appreciate the extra health.
Also, it lets you experience one of the more entertaining aspects of the Druid class: transformation! You could absolutely play the class as nature spell caster and do well, but we wanted to do something that separates the class from your typical Sorcerer playstyle.
Diablo 4 | Best Druid skills
Below are the skills we recommend you take with this Werebear build!
- Maul
- Pulverize
- Debilitating Roar
- Ravens
- Trample
- Grizzly Rage
Diablo 4 | Druid skill tree
We below taking skill upgrades in the following order, from level one to 25 (the max in the open beta):
- Maul
- Enhanced Maul
- Wild Maul
- Pulverize
- Enhanced Pulverize
- Primal Pulverize
- Debilitating Roar
- Enhanced Debilitating Roar
- Preserving Debilitating Roar
- Ancestral Fortune
- Ancestral Fortune
- Ravens
- Enhanced Ravens
- Ferocious Ravens
- Vigilance
- Vigilance
- Trample
- Enhanced Trample
- Natural Trample
- Mending
- Mending
- Mending
- Provocation
- Grizzly Rage
We've reached the end of our Best Diablo 4 Druid beta build! For more Diablo 4 guides, you should check out our builds for the Rogue and the Necromancer.