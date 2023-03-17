Best Diablo 4 beta Druid build for solo players

If you're reading this, you've got into the Diablo 4 beta and are excited to explore the dark and dangerous world of Sanctuary with nature on your side. If you're keen to take up the mantle of the Druid, our best Diablo 4 beta Druid build will help you out!

In this guide, we'll go through and list the skills you should use, as well as where you should invest your skill points in the Druid skill tree!

Diablo 4 | Best Druid beta build

For this build, we're going all in on the Werebear form! That means being tanky and doing a decent chunk of damage, throwing out some CC, and trampling through enemies wherever you find them. It's not the most damaging build, but since you're playing solo, you'll appreciate the extra health.

Also, it lets you experience one of the more entertaining aspects of the Druid class: transformation! You could absolutely play the class as nature spell caster and do well, but we wanted to do something that separates the class from your typical Sorcerer playstyle.

Diablo 4 | Best Druid skills

Turn into a bear or shoot lightning at enemies with the Druid!

Below are the skills we recommend you take with this Werebear build!

Maul

Pulverize

Debilitating Roar

Ravens

Trample

Grizzly Rage

Diablo 4 | Druid skill tree

We below taking skill upgrades in the following order, from level one to 25 (the max in the open beta):

Maul Enhanced Maul Wild Maul Pulverize Enhanced Pulverize Primal Pulverize Debilitating Roar Enhanced Debilitating Roar Preserving Debilitating Roar Ancestral Fortune Ancestral Fortune Ravens Enhanced Ravens Ferocious Ravens Vigilance Vigilance Trample Enhanced Trample Natural Trample Mending Mending Mending Provocation Grizzly Rage