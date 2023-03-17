If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
FORCE OF NATURE!

Best Diablo 4 beta Druid build for solo players

Embrace nature and breeze through the beta with this druid build!

Connor Makar avatar
Guide by Connor Makar Staff Writer
Published on
Druid in Diablo 4

If you're reading this, you've got into the Diablo 4 beta and are excited to explore the dark and dangerous world of Sanctuary with nature on your side. If you're keen to take up the mantle of the Druid, our best Diablo 4 beta Druid build will help you out!

In this guide, we'll go through and list the skills you should use, as well as where you should invest your skill points in the Druid skill tree!

Check out the Diablo 4 in-game intro cinematic here!

Diablo 4 | Best Druid beta build

For this build, we're going all in on the Werebear form! That means being tanky and doing a decent chunk of damage, throwing out some CC, and trampling through enemies wherever you find them. It's not the most damaging build, but since you're playing solo, you'll appreciate the extra health.

Also, it lets you experience one of the more entertaining aspects of the Druid class: transformation! You could absolutely play the class as nature spell caster and do well, but we wanted to do something that separates the class from your typical Sorcerer playstyle.

Diablo 4 | Best Druid skills

Screenshot from Diablo 4 Druid reveal trailer (turning into a bear)
Turn into a bear or shoot lightning at enemies with the Druid!

Below are the skills we recommend you take with this Werebear build!

  • Maul
  • Pulverize
  • Debilitating Roar
  • Ravens
  • Trample
  • Grizzly Rage

Diablo 4 | Druid skill tree

We below taking skill upgrades in the following order, from level one to 25 (the max in the open beta):

  1. Maul
  2. Enhanced Maul
  3. Wild Maul
  4. Pulverize
  5. Enhanced Pulverize
  6. Primal Pulverize
  7. Debilitating Roar
  8. Enhanced Debilitating Roar
  9. Preserving Debilitating Roar
  10. Ancestral Fortune
  11. Ancestral Fortune
  12. Ravens
  13. Enhanced Ravens
  14. Ferocious Ravens
  15. Vigilance
  16. Vigilance
  17. Trample
  18. Enhanced Trample
  19. Natural Trample
  20. Mending
  21. Mending
  22. Mending
  23. Provocation
  24. Grizzly Rage
We've reached the end of our Best Diablo 4 Druid beta build! For more Diablo 4 guides, you should check out our builds for the Rogue and the Necromancer.

You're not signed in!

Create your ReedPop ID & unlock community features and much, much more!

Create account
Tagged With
Subscribe to the VG247 Daily newsletter

The biggest news of the day airdropped to your inbox.

About the Author
Connor Makar avatar

Connor Makar

Staff Writer

Connor is VG247's live service staff writer. He writes articles on some of the biggest games out there right now. He's also a passionate fighting game fan, glued onto the genre and its community. He is tragically a grappler player.

Comments
VG247 logo

Buy our t-shirts, yeah

They're far more stylish than your average video game website tat.

Explore our store
VG247 Merch