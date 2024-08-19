Best Buy selling select upcoming Switch games at ‘Buy 2 Get 1 Free’ again for paid members

If you’re rocking a My Best Buy Plus or My Best Buy Total membership (and if not, you can sign up here), you can snag two Nintendo Switch games and score a third one free from Best Buy’s handpicked selection.

What makes this extra sweet is that the deal includes preorders for upcoming hits like the Final Fantasy 1-6 Collection Anniversary Edition, Sonic x Shadow Generations, and Dragon Quest 3 HD-2D Remake, among others.

For those not currently a member, a My Best Buy Plus membership runs $50 a year. Sure, it’s a chunk of change upfront, but deals like this make it a quick win—especially when it covers hot preorders time and time again every year. This isn't the first time we've seen the above offer, and it won't be the last.

Plus, you get perks like member-only prices, special access, and free 2-day shipping. If you’re a frequent Best Buy shopper, it’s a solid investment. Already a member? You’re ahead of the game—just dive into the deal without any hassle.

The Final Fantasy I-VI Collection Anniversary Edition is one of the biggest highlight in this offer, with it gearing up for release on October 8 for Switch and PS4. Priced at $74.99, it’s a bit of a splurge, but you’re getting spruced-up versions of the first six iconic Final Fantasy titles all in one tidy package.

Looking for more deals? Here’s one that’s hard to pass up: three months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate at Woot for just $36.49. But the fun doesn’t stop there—toss in the code 'VIDEOGAMES' at checkout and shave an extra $3 off, bringing the total down to $33.49.

With a price hike looming on the horizon, it’s a smart time to stock up on these codes while they’re still this wallet-friendly.

For those in the UK, the best preorder deals on Switch games right now can be found at Amazon, with select games down to just £42.85, like The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom, Super Mario Jamboree, and more.