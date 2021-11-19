Best Black Friday 2021 gaming keyboard and mouse deals including Razer, Logitech and SteelSeriesThese are the best Black Friday deals for gaming keyboards and mice.
Everyone needs keyboards and mice, but gaming keyboards and mice differ from the norm. These specialized equipment not only look cool -- they also add responsiveness and comfort to PC gaming.
Luckily, Black Friday means discounts on gaming gear to upgrade your home setup. Some retailers like Best Buy and Razer even activate bundle discounts depending on if you buy a gaming laptop. However, which kinds you get depend on your specific needs.
Gaming keyboards
Many PC gamers can make do with a standard keyboard, but some opt for gaming keyboards for the optional switches, lighting, and other gaming-only features. Some like a tenkeyless (TKL, numpad-less) keyboard are ideal if you have limited deskspace.
Then, there’s wires. Some go without just for the convenience of typing from wherever they want on their desk. On the other hand, some feel that the wired connection makes a difference in their computer’s responsiveness.
Here’s the top early Black Friday deals for gaming keyboards.
Wired keyboards US:
- Logitech G213 Prodigy Gaming Keyboard for $46.99 (originally $69.99)
- Razer Cynosa Chroma Gaming Keyboard for $39.99 (originally $59.99)
- Razer Huntsman Tournament Edition TKL Gaming Keyboard for $92.99 (originally $129.99)
- SteelSeries Apex Pro Mechanical Gaming Keyboard for $163.46 (originally $199.99)
Wired keyboards UK:
- Logitech G213 Prodigy Gaming Keyboard for £31.49
- Razer Cynosa Chroma Gaming Keyboard for £42.99
- Razer Huntsman Tournament Edition TKL Gaming Keyboard for £66.99
- SteelSeries Apex Pro Mechanical Gaming Keyboard for £199
Wireless keyboards US:
- Logitech G613 LIGHTSPEED Wireless Mechanical Gaming Keyboard for $70.52 (originally $130)
- Razer BlackWidow Mechanical Wireless Gaming Keyboard for $132.99 (originally $179.99)
- Razer BlackWidow V3 Pro Mechanical Wireless Gaming Keyboard for $179.99 (originally $229.99)
Wireless keyboards UK:
- Logitech G613 LIGHTSPEED Wireless Mechanical Gaming Keyboard for £89.99
- Razer BlackWidow Mechanical Wireless Gaming Keyboard for £101.99
Gaming mice
Gaming mice tend to be more responsive than standard ones due to how their sensors are designed. They also tend to come with more buttons than usual, hence their aptitude for gaming.
Now, the hard part: wired or wireless mouse? Many argue that wired mice are actually better for gaming because of the stable, reliable connection. There’s no need to worry about an uncharged battery or connection drop in the middle of a game. Wireless mice also tend to be more expensive because of the bluetooth needed to make them work. Still, some people might pick wireless because they don’t care for wires and don’t mind a potential mouse mishap.
With that in mind, here are a range of wired and wireless mice for Black Friday.
Wired mice US:
- Razer Basilisk v2 Wired Gaming Mouse for $49.52 (originally $79.99)
- Razer Naga Trinity Gaming Mouse for $79.99 (originally $99.99)
- ROCCAT Burst Pro PC Gaming Mouse for $44.99 (originally $59.95)
- HyperX Pulsefire Raid Gaming Mouse for $39.99 (originally $59.99)
Wired mice UK:
- Razer Basilisk v2 Wired Gaming Mouse for £36.99
- Razer Naga Trinity Gaming Mouse for £48.99
- HyperX Pulsefire Raid Gaming Mouse for £43.88
Wireless mice US:
- Razer Orochi V2 Mobile Wireless Gaming Mouse for $49.99 (originally $69.99)
- Razer Mamba Wireless Gaming Mouse for $44 (originally $99.99)
- Razer Viper Ultimate Lightest Wireless Gaming Mouse for $79.99 (originally $129.99)
- Razer Basilisk Ultimate Hyperspeed Wireless Gaming Mouse for $106.53 (originally $149.99)
- ROCCAT Kone Pro Air Ergonomic Performance Wireless PC Gaming Mouse for $99.99 (originally $129.99)
Wireless mice UK:
- Razer Orochi V2 Mobile Wireless Gaming Mouse for £47.50
- Razer Mamba Wireless Gaming Mouse for £58.72
- Razer Viper Ultimate Lightest Wireless Gaming Mouse for £62.99
- Razer Basilisk Ultimate Hyperspeed Wireless Gaming Mouse for £73.99
- ROCCAT Kone Pro Air Ergonomic Performance Wireless PC Gaming Mouse for £88
We'll update this list as the holiday season surges on. Don't forget to follow Jelly Deals for even more keyboards, mice, and other accessories in gaming and tech.