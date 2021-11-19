Everyone needs keyboards and mice, but gaming keyboards and mice differ from the norm. These specialized equipment not only look cool -- they also add responsiveness and comfort to PC gaming.

Luckily, Black Friday means discounts on gaming gear to upgrade your home setup. Some retailers like Best Buy and Razer even activate bundle discounts depending on if you buy a gaming laptop. However, which kinds you get depend on your specific needs.

Gaming keyboards

Many PC gamers can make do with a standard keyboard, but some opt for gaming keyboards for the optional switches, lighting, and other gaming-only features. Some like a tenkeyless (TKL, numpad-less) keyboard are ideal if you have limited deskspace.

Then, there’s wires. Some go without just for the convenience of typing from wherever they want on their desk. On the other hand, some feel that the wired connection makes a difference in their computer’s responsiveness.

Here’s the top early Black Friday deals for gaming keyboards.

Gaming mice

Gaming mice tend to be more responsive than standard ones due to how their sensors are designed. They also tend to come with more buttons than usual, hence their aptitude for gaming.

Now, the hard part: wired or wireless mouse? Many argue that wired mice are actually better for gaming because of the stable, reliable connection. There’s no need to worry about an uncharged battery or connection drop in the middle of a game. Wireless mice also tend to be more expensive because of the bluetooth needed to make them work. Still, some people might pick wireless because they don’t care for wires and don’t mind a potential mouse mishap.

With that in mind, here are a range of wired and wireless mice for Black Friday.

We'll update this list as the holiday season surges on.