With PC component prices returning to normal levels after the initial crypto boom a few years ago, it’s never been a better time to either build your own PC, or upgrade your existing rig. And you needn't pay top dollar for your PC parts either because Newegg has launched its early Black Friday deals across a whole array of PC hardware and peripherals. This means you can get premium products for far cheaper than their usual price tags.

The G.Skill Trident memory set listed below is also available for an extra 5% discount using the code UKD8845 at checkout. And if you’re wanting to skip the whole desktop-building hobby, there’s an excellent MSI laptop available with the latest Intel Core i7 chip and more importantly, an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 GPU.

UK

US

Here are the best Black Friday Newegg deals in 2021:

Be sure to check out our dedicated hub pages if you’re after the latest deals. There’s a Best Nintendo Black Friday Deals hub, Best Xbox Black Friday Deals page, and also a Best PlayStation Black Friday Deals hub, all of which are continually updated to give you the latest deals available this holiday season.