Best Black Friday 2021 deals on PC components at NeweggThese are quite possibly the best deals for PC parts this year.
With PC component prices returning to normal levels after the initial crypto boom a few years ago, it’s never been a better time to either build your own PC, or upgrade your existing rig. And you needn't pay top dollar for your PC parts either because Newegg has launched its early Black Friday deals across a whole array of PC hardware and peripherals. This means you can get premium products for far cheaper than their usual price tags.
The G.Skill Trident memory set listed below is also available for an extra 5% discount using the code UKD8845 at checkout. And if you’re wanting to skip the whole desktop-building hobby, there’s an excellent MSI laptop available with the latest Intel Core i7 chip and more importantly, an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 GPU.Here are the best Black Friday Newegg deals in 2021:
UK
- Cooler Master SK650 Mechanical Keyboard for £95.99
- Gigabyte B450M AM4 Micro ATX Motherboard for £67.19
- Samsung 970 Evo Plus 1TB NVMe SSD for £133.19
- AMD Ryzen 5 5600G CPU for £225.59
- Acer EI272UR 27" 144Hz QHD Monitor for £203.99
- G.Skill Trident 16GB (dual channel) 3600MHz Desktop Memory for £83.99
- MSI Gaming Laptop with Intel Core i7, 16GB Memory, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080, 1TB SSD for £2086.79
US
- MSI Laptop with FHD+ screen, Intel Core i7, 16GB Memory, 512GB SSD for $1199
- Acer EI272UR 27" 144Hz QHD Monitor for $219
- AMD Ryzen 5 5600G CPU for $239
- ASRock B550 Phantom AM4 Motherboard for $149.99
- Gigabyte Z590 Aorus Elite Intel Motherboard for $199.99
- Leven Sinba 16GB (dual channel) 3600MHz Desktop Memory for $58.99
- Leven 2TB SATA III SSD for $143.99
- Seasonic Focus PX-750 750W 80+ Power Supply for $89.99
