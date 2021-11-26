If you’re a resident of the PC world or on Team Xbox, chances are you’ve given more than a glance towards Microsoft’s growing roster of quality products. And there’s definitely reason to consider their excellent Surface line this Black Friday.

With these products, you’re getting excellent keyboards, an industry-leading 3:2 display (perfect for productivity), and quality hardware made by the guys who also happen to make Windows itself.

For example, the very portable Surface Laptop Go - with an Intel Core i5 chip, 8GB of memory and a 128GB SSD - is down to just £476 at Amazon. Currys are matching this price with the checkout code SURFACE10 applied to your basket. And if you want something of a more standard size, the Surface Laptop 4, complete with AMD Ryzen 5 and 256GB SSD, is just £779 over at Amazon. There's also some hefty Black Friday discounts on recent big game releases, such as Far Cry 6 and NBA 2K22 through the Xbox store.

UK:

US:

