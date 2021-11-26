Best Black Friday 2021 Microsoft deals from Surface laptops to Xbox gamesThese are the Black Friday 2021 deals for Microsoft products including Surface laptops, Xbox Series X/S consoles, games and more.
If you’re a resident of the PC world or on Team Xbox, chances are you’ve given more than a glance towards Microsoft’s growing roster of quality products. And there’s definitely reason to consider their excellent Surface line this Black Friday.
With these products, you’re getting excellent keyboards, an industry-leading 3:2 display (perfect for productivity), and quality hardware made by the guys who also happen to make Windows itself.
For example, the very portable Surface Laptop Go - with an Intel Core i5 chip, 8GB of memory and a 128GB SSD - is down to just £476 at Amazon. Currys are matching this price with the checkout code SURFACE10 applied to your basket. And if you want something of a more standard size, the Surface Laptop 4, complete with AMD Ryzen 5 and 256GB SSD, is just £779 over at Amazon. There's also some hefty Black Friday discounts on recent big game releases, such as Far Cry 6 and NBA 2K22 through the Xbox store.
UK:
- Surface Laptop Go with Intel Core i5, 8GB and 128GB SSD (Amazon) for £476.10
- Surface Laptop Go with Intel Core i5, 8GB and 128GB SSD (Currys) for £476.10
- Surface Laptop 4 with AMD Ryzen 5, 8GB and 256GB SSD for £779
- Xbox Series S console with Fortnite and Rocket League for £249
- Xbox Game Pass for PC (3 months) for £15.99
- Far Cry 6 for £41.99
- FIFA 22 (XSX|XSS) for £48.99
- Forza Horizon 4 for £18.14
- Guardians of the Galaxy for £38.99
- Riders Republic for £41.99
- Resident Evil Village for £27.49
- Life is Strange: True Colours for £32.49
- Tales of Arise (Cross-gen bundle) for £34.99
- Red Dead Redemption 2 for £21.99
- Watch Dogs Legion for £20.99
- NBA 2K22 (XSX|XSS) for £32.49
US:
- Surface Laptop Go with Intel Core i5, 8GB and 128GB SSD (Amazon) for $549
- Surface Laptop 4 with AMD Ryzen 5, 8GB and 128GB SSD (Amazon) for $699
- Xbox Series S console with Fortnite and Rocket League for $299
- Xbox wired headset for $50
- Xbox wireless headset for $89
- Xbox Game Pass for PC (3 months) for $19.99
- Far Cry 6 for $40.19
- FIFA 22 (XSX|XSS) for $48.99
- Forza Horizon 4 for $19.79
- Guardians of the Galaxy for $38.99
- Riders Republic for $40.19
- Resident Evil Village for $29.99
- Life is Strange: True Colours for $38.99
- Tales of Arise (Cross-gen bundle) for $41.99
- Red Dead Redemption 2 for $23.99
- Watch Dogs Legion for $14.99
- NBA 2K22 (XSX|XSS) for $34.99
Be sure to check out all things Xbox on the Xbox Black Friday deals hub. There’s also a Best Nintendo Black Friday Deals hub and also a Best PlayStation Black Friday Deals page, all of which are continually updated to give you the latest deals available this holiday season.