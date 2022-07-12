Best Amazon Prime Day Xbox deals 2022

Amazon Prime Day is underway at last, starting on the 12th of July and running for 48 hours until midnight 13th July. We can expect big savings on Xbox games and accessories over these two days, and maybe even a discount or bundle on Xbox consoles. We've highlighted all the best offers you can save on down below.

Today's best Prime Day Xbox deals

US deals:

UK deals:

Amazon Prime members get full access to Prime Day deals and other exclusive promotions whilst subscribed, plus you can enjoy free delivery and make full use of Amazon Video, Prime Gaming and more. If you don't want to continue the subscription after the trial, make sure to cancel it before the 30 days is up so that you don't get charged.

Below, you can find even more of the best Xbox deals during Prime Day 2022.

Best Prime Day Xbox Series X/S deals 2022 Unlike the PlayStation 5, the Xbox Series X has been recovering in terms of stock availability, while the Xbox Series S has been widely available from most retailers since launch in the UK. As for the US, the Xbox Series X restocks have still been sparse so we don't expect to see any discounts. In the meantime, you can check for the latest Xbox stock updates over at our Xbox stock checker page.

US deals:

UK deals:

We'll be updating this page throughout the next 48 hours for any discounts we find for Xbox gamers so keep this page open or on your bookmark bar. In the meantime, make sure to follow Jelly Deals on Twitter so you never miss a Prime Day deal for Xbox, PS5 or anything else we think is a great deal.

Find more of the best Prime Day deals