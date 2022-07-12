If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
Best Amazon Prime Day micro SD card deals 2022

Here are today's best Prime Day offers for SD cards and Nintendo Switch storage.
Amazon Prime Day 2022 kicked off today on 12th and 13th July. Alongside lots of discounts on games and tech, you might be looking for some extra storage for your Nintendo Switch console, Steam Deck, or a new camera in the big sale as well. This guide will show you the biggest discounts on the best microSD cards in the Prime Day event.

Some of the best SD cards are made by SanDisk and Samsung. The 64GB and 128GB SD cards regularly go on sale at Amazon, but Prime Day is the perfect time to find even bigger discounts on them. Right now you can even get discounts on 400GB cards in the UK and a 1TB card in the US.

Below is a list of microSD cards on sale before Amazon Prime Day 2022 in the US and UK.

Best Prime Day microSD card deals in the US

US deals:

SanDisk Ultra micro SDXC card 128GB- $15 (was $25)

SanDisk Ultra micro SDXC card 256GB- $27 (was $48)

SanDisk Ultra micro SDXC card 400GB- $40 (was $70)

SanDisk Ultra micro SDXC card 1TB- $110 (was $200)

Samsung EVO micro SDXC card 64GB- $12 (was $15)

Samsung EVO micro SDXC card 512GB- $53 with $2.75 coupon (was $66)

Silicon Power 256GB Micro SD Card - $19 (was $28)

Best Prime Day microSD card deals in the UK

SanDisk Ultra micro SDXC card 128GB- £13 (was £20)

SanDisk Ultra micro SDXC card 256GB- £18 (was £49)

SanDisk Ultra micro SDXC card 512GB- £33 (was £70)

SanDisk microSDXC UHS-I card for Nintendo 128GB- £16 (was £41)

Integral Ultima 512GB Micro SD Card- £49 (was £59)

