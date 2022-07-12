If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
Best Amazon Prime Day PS5 deals 2022

Here are some of the best Prime Day offers for PS5 games, storage, accessories and more.
Amazon Prime Day has officially started so now is the time to grab some fantastic deals, including discounts on popular PS5 games and PS5 accessories. Although there probably won't be savings on the PS5 console itself, we have spotted offers on games, DualSense controllers (Amazon UK), hard drives and more.

In this guide, you'll be able to find all of the best PS5 Prime Day deals. We recommend checking out our main Prime Day deals hub for more gaming offers and following our Jelly Deals Twitter account too, where we tweet regular gaming deals, PS5 restock alerts, and Amazon Prime Day news.

Here are today's best Prime Day PS5 deals

US deals:

Seagate Baracuda 530 1TB PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD - $110 (was $170)

Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade - $30 (was $70)

Ghostwire Tokyo - $30 (was $60)

Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2 Remake - $32 (was $50)

Elden Ring - $50 (was $60)

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - $45 (was $60)

Dying Light Stay Human - $35 (was $60)

Grand Theft Auto 5 - $35 (was $40)

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy - $25 (was $60)

WD Black SN850 2TB with heatsink - $208 (was $550)

UK deals:

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart - £43 (was £70)

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Classic Character DLC Edition - £36 (was £50)

PS5 PlayStation 5 DualSense Wireless Controller - £47 (was £60)

PS5 DualSense Nova Pink Wireless Controller - £45 (was £65)

PS5 PlayStation 5 Pulse 3D Wireless Headset - £80 (was £86)

Amazon Prime - 30 day free trial

In order to access all of these PS5 deals, you'll need to be signed up to Prime. An active Prime membership will let you access all the official Prime Day deals. Amazon is offering a 30 day free trial so you don't even have to spend any extra.

While shopping the Prime Day sale and before committing to any deals that Amazon has to offer, we recommend checking out competition like Walmart and GameStop too. Comparing prices will help you stretch your Prime Day budget that little bit further and save yourself more money.

Now, let's tuck into even more of the biggest Prime Day PS5 deals!

Best Prime Day PS5 deals 2022

We're not expecting any major discounts on the disk or digital console. We will, however, let you know if that changes. For now, keep checking our PS5 stock tracker page as you may get lucky and find it in stock elsewhere!

PS5 consoles US

PS5 Disc console

PS5 Digital console

PS5 consoles UK

PS5 Disc console

PS5 Disc console and Horizon Forbidden West bundle

PS5 Digital console

PS5 Digital console and Horizon Forbidden West bundle

Best Prime Day PS5 game deals 2022

Prime Day usually has some good deals on new PS5 releases. There should be even more PS5 games on sale during Prime Day this year after so many great games have come out since Prime Day 2021. Below is a list of some games that are on sale during Prime Day 2022 in the UK and US.

PS5 game deals (US)

Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade - $20 (was $70)

Ghostwire Tokyo - $30 (was $60)

Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2 Remake - $32 (was $50)

Elden Ring - $50 (was $60)

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - $45 (was $60)

Dying Light Stay Human - $35 (was $60)

Grand Theft Auto 5 - $35 (was $40)

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy - $25 (was $60)

Best Prime Day PS5 game deals in the UK

The Quarry - £45 (was £65)

Ratchet and Clank Rift Apart - £43 (was £70)

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection - £25 (was £43)

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Classic Character DLC Edition - £36 (was £50)

Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate - £16 (was £25)

Far Cry 6 Limited Edition - £28 (was £60)

Assassin's Creed Valhalla: Ragnarok Edition - £30 (was £58)

Prime Day PS5 controller deals 2022

During the Days of Play sale event,PS5 DualSense controllers were available for their lowest ever price and you could get one for just £45/$59 from Amazon. During Prime Day this year all colour variants of the DualSense controller will have excellent reductions.

US

There are currently no deals on official PS5 controllers or accessories in the US.

UK

PS5 DualSense Nova Pink Wireless Controller - £45 (was £65)

PS5 DualSense Midnight Black Wireless Controller - £47 (was £60)

PS5 PlayStation 5 DualSense Wireless Controller - £47 (was £60)

PS5 DualSense Cosmic Red Wireless Controller - £45 (was £65)

PS5 DualSense Starlight Blue Wireless Controller - £48 (was £65)

PS5 DualSense Charging Station - £19 (was £25)

PS5 PlayStation 5 Media Remote - £19 (was £26)

PS5 PlayStation 5 Pulse 3D Wireless Headset - £80 (was £86)

Prime Day PS5 SSD deals 2022

Now we know the required specifications for an internal SSD to work in a PS5, there's an article on Digital Foundry explaining the best SSDs for the PS5 and tells you how to install one. This makes looking out for SSD deals on Prime Day a lot easier as we can recommend internal and external/portable SSDs to help you upgrade your storage.

There are also some great portable hard drives for PS5 which can be a cheaper and more portable option. We've spotted some great Prime Day offers on external SSDs and HDDs. In order to play PS5 games, you will need to transfer them from an external HDD back on to the console's internal storage, but it means you won't have to delete any games you haven't played yet, and you won't have to redownload ones you've already played. Another great benefit of an external drive is that it can be used to run backwards compatible PS4 games, so you'll save some extra space on the internal storage for next-gen games.

Find the best PS5 SSD deals in the US and UK down below.

US

WD Black SN580 1TB with heatsink - $150 (was $160)

WD Black SN850 2TB with heatsink - $253 (was $550)

UK

WD Black SN580 2TB with heatsink - £262 (was £501)

WD Black SN850 1TB with heatsink - £100 (was £258)

Prime Day PS5 headset deals

This year lots of the best gaming headsets that are compatible with the PS5 are on sale and will help take your PS5 gaming experience to the next level, whether you're under pressure in an FPS or chilling out in an open-world RPG.

US

Logitech G432 - $38 (was $80)

UK

PS5 PlayStation 5 Pulse 3D Wireless Headset Midnight Black- £80 (was £86)

SteelSeries Arctis 3 - £33 (was £90)

SteelSeries Arctis Pro - £99 (was £180)

Turtle Beach Stealth 600 White Gen 2 Wireless Gaming Headset for Xbox One and Xbox Series X - £65 (was £84)

Turtle Beach Stealth 700 Gen 2 Wireless Gaming Headset for Xbox One and Xbox Series X - £98 (was £125)

Logitech G432 - £28 (was £70)

Prime Day PS Plus deals

PlayStation has re-worked its PS Plus service and merged PS Now with the service and offering three different priced tiers, which means you'll get monthly games and access to a library of top PlayStation titles (the higher the tier, the more games included). Western retailers aren't currently stocking codes for any of the new PlayStation Plus tiers or for any of the usual one, three of twelve month periods. Amazon UK shoppers can however, purchase a PlayStation gift card, add the funds to your PS wallet and use towards your chosen new PS Plus subscriptions. We'll update this section if any new PS Plus vouchers become available.

That's all we have for now! If you made it to the end and still looking for more deals, you should most certainly follow our Twitter account and bookmark our main Prime Day gaming hub.

Find more of the best Prime Day deals

