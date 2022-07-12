Best Amazon Prime Day PS4 deals 2022

Best Amazon Prime Day PS4 deals 2022Here are the best Prime Day offers for PS4 games, accessories and more.
Amazon Prime Day 2022 is fully underway now, with the online retailer's two-day sales event starting today and running through until midnight on 13th July. There's a substantial amount of deals on various consoles and video games, including for the PlayStation 4.
In this guide we've listed the best PS4 games and accessories that are currently on sale.
Today's best Prime Day PlayStation 4 deals
US
Far Cry 6 - $13 (was $60)
Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy - $23 (was $60)
Resident Evil Village - $30 (was $60)
Seagate 2TB Game Drive Horizon Forbidden West Limited Edition - $60 (was $100)
UK
You'll need to be signed up to the Amazon Prime subscription service to be able to make the most of the discounts and lightning deals, which are where the best savings are during Prime Day. Don't worry, if you've never had Amazon Prime before you can sign up to a free trial of the service.
Amazon Prime - 30 day free trial
will give you access to the best Prime Day deals as well as free delivery and Prime Gaming. If you decide you don't want to continue the membership after Prime Day, then make sure to cancel it before the trial ends so that you won't be charged the monthly £7.99/ $12.99 payment.
Prime Day PS4 console deals
The PS5 supply issue (among other things) is something we've all had to deal with over the past couple of years, so it's still worth making the most out of your PS4 console. Sony has also decided to extend the lifespan of the console with more orders, but unfortunately you won't be able to find a new PS4 console directly from Amazon so there won't be any available before or during Prime Day. You can still find an abundance of cross-gen games though, and these will work fine when you eventually get your hands on a PS5.
If you are still in need of getting your hands on a PS4 console, we recommend heading over to Game for those in the UK, and checking out GameStop for those of you in the US.
Prime Day PS4 games deals
PS4 games are still a good investment even if you plan on getting a PS5 in the future, as many games are cross-gen compatible or come with a free PS5 upgrade option so you can continue your progress on the newer console.
US
Elden Ring - $48 (was $60)
Far Cry 6 - $13 (was $60)
Tiny Tina's Wonderlands - $40 (was $60)
Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy - $23 (was $60)
NBA 2K22 - $15 (was $60)
Battlefield 2042 - $15 (was $60)
Resident Evil Village - $30 (was $60)
UK
Prime Day PS Plus deals
You might have seen that Sony has recently overhauled its PS Plus service. There are now three different tiers of PS Plus, and some combine elements of its discontinued PS Now service. Although retailers were sellers of PS Plus codes in the past, they've yet to be available to buy for the new system. We'll make sure to add Amazon's offerings here should they once again sell subscription codes and cards.
Prime Day PS4 accessories deals
Because PS4 consoles ares still being made, PS4 accessories including controllers are still being made. Third-party brands are also still making accessories or have lots of stock remaining so you'll be able to find plenty of things to go with your PS4 console..
If your old DualShock 4 controller has endured too much and you need a new one, you may be lucky and see some good discounts on them when Prime Day starts. Some of the different colours of Dualshock controller are on sale at Amazon UK, like the Midnight Blue version for £50.
US
Seagate 2TB Game Drive Horizon Forbidden West Limited Edition - $60 (was $100)
UK
Sony PlayStation DualShock 4 Controller - Black - £40 (was £55)
Sony PlayStation DualShock 4 Controller - £50 (was £55)
We'll update this page with any other PS4 deals we catch wind of during Prime Day 2022. It's also a good idea to follow our Twitter account so you don't miss any future updates and to also keep up-to-date with other deals on games, consoles, accessories, and more during and after Prime Day.
