Best Amazon Prime Day PC deals 2022
Amazon Prime Day 2022 is officially underway, running from today, 12th July, and ending on 13th July at midnight. Whether you're looking to swap out an old PC gaming accessory or upgrade your PC setup, our guide will help you navigate the best Prime Day PC deals, so you can get the most value out of your money. Right now, you can find all kinds of savings on PC accessories like headsets, keyboards, mice, monitors and more.
Here are today's best Prime Day PC deals
Best Prime Day monitor deals 2022
There's such a wide range of gaming monitors out there now, with options for Full HD 1080p or Quad HD 1440p, as well as different refresh rates, curved and ultrawide monitors. So far, we've seen savings on Samsung Odyssey G7 series monitors, MSI Optix monitors and more.
Best US Prime Day gaming monitor deals 2022
Best UK Prime Day gaming monitor deals 2022
Best Prime Day headset deals 2022
Many headsets from top brands like Logitech and Turtle Beach go on sale regularly throughout the year, meaning you can already grab one for less. However, Prime Day usually offers even deeper discounts. So far, we've seen some good deals on SteelSeries and Sennheiser headsets.
Best US Prime Day gaming headset deals 2022
Best UK Prime Day gaming headset deals 2022
AOC GH300 - £34 (was £44)
SteelSeries Arctis 5 - £70 (was £95)
Logitech G432 - £70 (was £28)
Logitech G Pro X - £50 (was £110)
Logitech G335 - £33 (was £60)
HyperX Cloud II - £50 (was £75)
HyperX Cloud II Wireless - £108 (was £150)
Best Prime Day gaming mouse deals 2022
There have been lots of Logitech and Razer gaming mice on offer thanks to Amazon's Prime Day deals. The G502 Lightspeed wireless gaming mouse is going for £70, and the G502 Hero is currently reduced to $39/£45. Razer discounts include the Viper Ultimate for $70/ £80, and the Basilisk X Hyperspeed was $35/£37, with the Viper Mini going down to $24/£29.
Best US Prime Day gaming mouse deals 2022
Logitech G Pro X Superlight - $136 (was $160)
Razer DeathAdder V2 Pro - $55 (was $130)
Razer Basilisk X HyperSpeed - $34 (was $60)
Best UK Prime Day gaming mouse deals 2022
Best Prime Day keyboard deals 2022
Right now in the US you can save on both membrane and mechanical Razer keyboards, and in the UK there are already savings on the Razer Huntsman tournament edition and the Blackwidow V3.
Best US Prime Day gaming keyboard deals 2022
Best UK Prime Day gaming keyboard deals 2022
Best Prime Day controller deals 2022
A controller can give you a much better gaming experience for a whole host of PC games, and Prime Day has some big savings on Xbox controllers and PS5 DualSense controllers - both great to use on PC.
Best US Prime Day controller and gamepad deals 2022
- Xbox Core Wireless Controller – Robot White- $50 (was $60)
- PlayStation 5 DualSense Wireless Controller- Currently out of stock
- PowerA Enhanced Wired Controller- $30 (was $38)
- PowerA MOGA XP5-X Plus Bluetooth Controller for Mobile- $37 (was $70)
- Razer Wolverine Ultimate- $127 (was $160)
Best UK Prime Day controller and gamepad deals 2022
- Xbox Core Wireless Controller – Carbon Black- currently out of stock
- PlayStation 5 DualSense Wireless Controller- £57 (was £61)
- PowerA Enhanced Wired Controller- £30 (was £35)
- PowerA MOGA XP5-X Plus Bluetooth Controller for Mobile- £35
Best Prime Day SSD and hard drive deals 2022
If you're looking for SSD and hard drive deals this Prime Day, have a look at our guide to the best Prime Day 2022 SSD and hard drive deals, covering the best storage upgrade options to look out for when July the 12th rolls around.
Best US Prime Day storage deals 2022
Best UK Prime Day storage deals 2022
