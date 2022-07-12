If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
Deals

Best Amazon Prime Day Nintendo Switch deals 2022

Here are the best Prime Day offers for Nintendo Switch games, accessories and more.
Mark Harrison avatar
Deals by Mark Harrison Commerce Writer
Published on

Amazon Prime Day 2022 is underway at last, starting this morning on the 12th of July and will run until the 13th, which means there's a great opportunity to grab a Nintendo Switch console deal and discounted Switch games. Here we're bringing you all the best Prime Day discounts on Switch consoles, games and accessories in this guide.

With there being three different type of Switch consoles now, it's never been easier to find one to suit your needs and that has a good discount. Not to mention the huge list of Switch games you can play that continues to grow.

Today's best Nintendo Switch Prime Day deals

US deals:

512GB SanDisk Ultra micro SD Card - £33 (was £70)

Nintendo Switch OLED + Metroid Dread - £309

Nintendo Switch OLED + Mario Strikers: Battle League Football - £314 (was £360)

Nintendo Switch OLED and Monster Hunter Rise + Sunbreak set - £338 (was £370)

UK deals:

Nintendo Switch with Joy-Con Pair (Neon Purple, Neon Orange) - £

Nintendo Switch with Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Classic Character Edition - £

Nintendo Switch Lite - Blue - £188 (was £200)

Nintendo Switch (OLED Model) - Neon Blue/Neon Red + Pokemon Legends Arceus (Nintendo Switch) - £

The Legend Of Zelda: Skyward Sword - £37 (was £60)

Amazon Prime - 30 day free trial

In order to access all of these current and future free games, you'll need to be signed up to Prime. An active Prime membership will let you access all the official Prime Day deals. Amazon is offering a 30 day free trial so you don't even have to spend any extra.

Below, you can find a round up of all the best Prime Day Nintendo Switch deals.

Switch OLED Deals

The Switch OLED released in October last year, so this will be the first time we'll see it on Amazon Prime Day. The Switch OLED has an upgraded screen, better battery life and an improved dock. In the US, there haven't been a lot of Switch OLED deals or bundles to date, but there have been some in the UK. Below you can find the best Prime Day Switch OLED deals.

UK

Nintendo Switch OLED + Mario Strikers: Battle League Football - £314 (was £360)

Nintendo Switch OLED and Monster Hunter Rise + Sunbreak set - £338 (was £370)

Nintendo Switch OLED + Just Dance 2022 - £295 (was £360)

Nintendo Switch (OLED Model) + Immortals Fenyx Rising - £

Nintendo Switch OLED + Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle (Code in Box) - £300 (was £330)

Nintendo Switch OLED + Metroid Dread - £309

Nintendo Switch OLED + Joy-Con Pair Purple/Orange (Nintendo Switch) - £352 (was £380)

Nintendo Switch OLED + Joy-Con Pair Green/Pink (Nintendo Switch) - £352 (was £380)

Nintendo Switch OLED + Pokemon Legends Arceus - £308 (was £360)

Nintendo Switch OLED with Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - £

Nintendo Switch OLED with Fire Emblem: Three Hopes - £323 (was £360)

Switch Lite Deals

The Switch Lite is the handheld-only version of the console, and retails for £200/$200. Previous Prime Day deals for the Switch Lite usually include the console with a 128GB MicroSD card added on with no extra cost, as well as possible reductions for the console itself. Hopefully there will be discounts on Coral and Turqoise Switch Lites that come with Animal Crossing: New Horizons and NSO membership codes.

US

UK

Prime Day Nintendo Switch Game Deals

Switch games can be a bit slow to get discounts, but Prime Day often throws up some nice reductions especially on third-party titles. We'll be listing every Switch game with a discount this Prime Day right here.

UK

Project Triangle Strategy and Kirby and the Forgotten Land bundle - £77 (was £100)

Ring Fit Adventure - £55 (was £70)

Kirby and the Forgotten Land - £40 (was £50)

Pokemon Legends Arceus - £39 (was £50)

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe - £39 (was £50)

Mario Strikers: Battle League Football - £40 (was £50)

Animal Crossing: New Horizons - £39 (was £50)

The Legend Of Zelda: Skyward Sword - £37 (was £60)

Super Mario Odyssey - £40 (was £60)

Story of Seasons - Friends Of Mineral Town - £22 (was £25)

Triangle Strategy - £37 (was £50)

Pokemon Sword - £40 (was £50)

Pokemon Shield - £40 (was £50)

Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes - £40 (was £50)

Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze - £40 (was £50)

Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity - £34 (was £50)

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - £34 (was £50)

Prime Day Nintendo Switch SD Card And Accessories Deals

The best Switch accessories to get during Prime Day remain SD cards. Lots of sizes get discounted including 128GB, 256GB and 400GB cards. You can also find a discount on third-party controllers and official Joy-Cons down below.

US

SanDisk Ultra 512GB microSD - $55 (was $58)

UK

SanDisk Ultra 256GB microSD - £18 (was £49)

SanDisk Ultra 1TB microSD - £89 (was £218)

Samsung Pro Plus 512GB microSD - £63 (was £84)

We'll update this page as the Prime Day Switch deals keep coming through, so keep this page open over the next couple of days. Also remember to follow the Jelly Deals Twitter account so you don't miss out on any deals for Switch consoles, games, accessories and more during Prime Day.

Find more of the best early Prime Day deals

Tagged With

Support VG247

You give us money, we give you an ad-free reading experience, merch discounts, a newsletter every month, and elite status amongst your friends.

See more information

Comments

More Deals

Latest Articles

VG247 logo

Buy our t-shirts, yeah

They're far more stylish than your average video game website tat.

VG247 Merch