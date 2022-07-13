Best Amazon Prime Day gaming deals 2022

Amazon Prime Day 2022 has entered its second and final day! Just like yesterday, Prime Day day two promises price reductions across all the things in gaming we're interested in, such as games and consoles, as well as accessories like monitors, keyboards and headsets.

We've compiled a list of the biggest and best Prime Day gaming deals that you can grab before the annual sale ends at midnight. We will continue to update this page throughout the day.

Today's best Prime Day gaming deals

US

UK

There's extra benefits for Amazon Prime members, including the Mass Effect Legendary Edition for no extra cost on Prime Day itself: the 12th of July. There are over 30 more games Prime Members can get for free, including Star Wars Jedi Knight, Star Wars Jedi Knight 2, Star Wars Republic Commando, Grid Legends, and Need for Speed Heat. If you're a Prime member already you can also download a bunch of indie titles, including Death Squared, Fatal Fury Special, Rain World and Samurai Shodown 2 right now.

In order to access all of these current and future free games, you'll need to be signed up to Prime. An active Prime membership will let you access all the official Prime Day deals. Amazon is offering a 30 day free trial so you don't even have to spend any extra.

If you're a non-member you'll still be able to find great deals on loads of products because competitors like eBay, John Lewis, Best Buy and Walmart may all be offering deals of their own. Whether you're a member or not you should definitely shop around for the best price before making any purchase.

Best Prime Day PlayStation deals 2022

PlayStation 5 consoles remain difficult to come by so discounts on them are unlikely, but some stock may be held back to coincide with Prime Day anyway. There are plenty of discounts on games and accessories, of course, as well as on PlayStation 4s.

We've rounded up some of the best Prime Day PlayStation deals below.

US deals:

UK deals:

Best Prime Day Xbox deals 2022

The Series S has almost always been available since launch, but now the Series X seems to be more widely available too. Otherwise, we can expect to see some solid reductions on third-party titles.

For now, you can find the best Prime Day Xbox deals in the list below.

US deals:

UK deals:

Best Prime Day Nintendo Switch deals 2022

Whether you're after the standard Switch, Switch Lite or Switch OLED, Amazon Prime Day is usually a great time to bag a cheap Nintendo Switch bundle. As is normally the case, there aren't any huge discounts on first party games this year, but you can find some smaller savings on popular third party games. We've listed all the best Switch Prime Day deals below.

US deals:

UK deals:

Best Prime Day monitor deals 2022

If you're after a smaller screen, perhaps for your desk and one that does double duty for work, a monitor is probably the way to go. Check out the best deals on monitors below, so you can finally upgrade the old one still sitting on your desk.

US deals:

UK deals:

Best Prime Day gaming headset deals 2022

An essential piece of kit for any gaming setup is a headset. Not only does it make gaming more immersive, but it's something you'll need when talking to your friends over multiplayer. You can find the best Prime Day offers on gaming headsets below.

US deals:

UK deals:

Best Prime Day keyboard deals 2022

One thing that can immediately improve your life, whether it's for gaming, typing for work or both, is a new keyboard. Gaming keyboards are an area Amazon focusses on often with discounts, knowing how keen gamers are to upgrade their setups. Prime Day is offering lots of discounts on gaming keyboards from trusted manufacturers. You can find the best offers below.

US deals:

UK deals:

Best Prime Day gaming mice deals 2022

Gaming mice are a great way to improve your gaming life, whether it's a mouse with extra programmable buttons or one that's light and easy to use. If you've been holding off on a purchase for a while, now is the time to go ahead and click buy.

US deals:

UK deals:

Best Prime Day SSD deals 2022

For those of you seeking storage boost for your PC to make your games load faster, or an external drive for more storage to store your console games, we expect to see discounts on lots of different SATA, NVMe and portable SSDs this Prime Day. Some PS5 compatible SSDs have fallen to their lowest prices yet.

US deals:

UK deals:

For a full list of prime day SSD deals be sure to check out our best Prime Day SSD deals page now before they're gone.

Best Prime Day 4K TV Deals

Prime Day is one of the best times to upgrade your living room's big TV, or the TV you hook up to your console.

US deals:

UK deals:

We've got a seperate page covering the best Prime Day TV deals that can help you find a bargain on a new TV now.

Best Prime Day SD Card Deals

Whether you're a Nintendo Switch user with a bulging game collection, or you need extra on-the-go storage for your camera or phone, and SD card is always a useful bit of tech to invest in.

US deals:

UK deals:

Prime Day usually throws up good deals on SanDisk and Samsung SD cards and we're ready for more to appear this year, check out our best Prime Day SD Card deals page to find yourself a deal during these two days.

