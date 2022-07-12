Best Amazon Prime Day gaming deals 2022

Best Amazon Prime Day gaming deals 2022Here's the best PS5, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch Prime Day gaming deals and other discounts.
Amazon Prime Day 2022 has finally begun! Starting today and running for 48h hours until July the 13th, Prime Day promises price reductions across almost every department. Of course, we're only interested in all things gaming, such as games and consoles, as well as accessories like monitors, keyboards and headsets.
We've compiled a list of the biggest and best Prime Day gaming deals that you can bag during of the online giant's huge annual sale. We will continue to update this page during Prime Day 2022 in this handy guide.
Today's best Prime Day gaming deals
US
|
Elden Ring- $46 (was $60)
Most people playing Elden Ring haven't completed it yet, giving you the chance to surpass them now it's had a reduction in price.
|
HyperX CloudX Flight wireless gaming Headset - $110 (was $160)
A solid wireless headset, so you can spin in your chair without getting tangled in a wire.
|
Nintendo Switch Lite with SanDisk 256GB Micro SD Card - $240 (was $253)
Storage is a constant issue if you buy a lot of Nintendo Switch games, so this SD card should help.
|
Assassin's Creed Ezio collection - $20 (was $40)
Some of the best Assassin's Creed games are getting on in years, but they're worth revisiting at this price.
Logitech G432 - $38 (was $80)
This is an inexpensive headset that punches above its weight with 7.1 surround sound and leatherette ear cushions for extra comfort.
UK
|
Logitech G432 - £28 (was £70)
As always, Logitech have a bunch of discounts on their mice, and this one is more than half off.
|
SanDisk Ultra micro SDXC card 512GB- £33 (was £70)
You're going to need an SD card sooner or later, and this one is a great price at more than 50% reduced.
WD Black SN850 1TB with heatsink - £100 (was £258)
There are discounts on lots of SSDs, but this is the biggest reduction on a 1TB drive available.
PS5 DualSense Cosmic Red Wireless Controller - £45 (was £65)
If you need a new or a second DualSense, this reduction returns the controller back to its Days of Play price.
Nintendo Switch OLED + Metroid Dread - £309
There are lots of Switch bundles this year across all models, but this OLED deal is one of the best.
Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Classic Character DLC Edition (Xbox One/Xbox Series X) - £32 (was £50)
A relatively new game with a relatively large discount - perfect if your kids love Star Wars.
Seagate Storage Expansion Card for Xbox Series X|S 1TB - £165 (was £255)
This is the official SSD for expanding storage on Xbox Series X and Series S, now with a substantial £90 discount.
There's extra benefits for Amazon Prime members, including the Mass Effect Legendary Edition for no extra cost on Prime Day itself: the 12th of July. There are over 30 more games Prime Members can get for free, including Star Wars Jedi Knight, Star Wars Jedi Knight 2, Star Wars Republic Commando, Grid Legends, and Need for Speed Heat. If you're a Prime member already you can also download a bunch of indie titles, including Death Squared, Fatal Fury Special, Rain World and Samurai Shodown 2 right now.
In order to access all of these current and future free games, you'll need to be signed up to Prime. An active Prime membership will let you access all the official Prime Day deals. Amazon is offering a 30 day free trial so you don't even have to spend any extra.
If you're a non-member you'll still be able to find great deals on loads of products because competitors like eBay, John Lewis, Best Buy and Walmart may all be offering deals of their own. Whether you're a member or not you should definitely shop around for the best price before making any purchase.
|
Amazon Prime - 30 day free trial
In order to access all of these current and future free games, you'll need to be signed up to Prime. An active Prime membership will let you access all the official Prime Day deals. Amazon is offering a 30 day free trial so you don't even have to spend any extra.
Best Prime Day PlayStation deals 2022
PlayStation 5 consoles remain difficult to come by so discounts on them are unlikely, but some stock may be held back to coincide with Prime Day anyway. There are plenty of discounts on games and accessories, of course, as well as on PlayStation 4s.
We've rounded up some of the best Prime Day PlayStation deals below.
US deals:
UK deals:
Best Prime Day Xbox deals 2022
The Series S has almost always been available since launch, but now the Series X seems to be more widely available too. Otherwise, we can expect to see some solid reductions on third-party titles.
For now, you can find the best Prime Day Xbox deals in the list below.
US deals:
UK deals:
Best Prime Day Nintendo Switch deals 2022
Whether you're after the standard Switch, Switch Lite or Switch OLED, Amazon Prime Day is usually a great time to bag a cheap Nintendo Switch bundle. As is normally the case, there aren't any huge discounts on first party games this year, but you can find some smaller savings on popular third party games. We've listed all the best Switch Prime Day deals below.
US deals:
UK deals:
Best Prime Day monitor deals 2022
If you're after a smaller screen, perhaps for your desk and one that does double duty for work, a monitor is probably the way to go. Check out the best deals on monitors below, so you can finally upgrade the old one still sitting on your desk.
US deals:
UK deals:
Samung Odyssey G7 - £400 (was £550)
Dell S2721DGFA 27 Inch QHD 165Hz - £338 (was £380)
Acer Nitro VG271UPBMIIPFX 27 Inch Quad HD 144Hz - £280 (was £300)
MSI Optix G271 27 Inch 144Hz - £154 (was £159)
LG UltraGear 27GL83A-B - £280 (was £440)
Best Prime Day gaming headset deals 2022
An essential piece of kit for any gaming setup is a headset. Not only does it make gaming more immersive, but it's something you'll need when talking to your friends over multiplayer. You can find the best Prime Day offers on gaming headsets below.
US deals:
UK deals:
SteelSeries Arctis 5 - £70 (was £95)
SteelSeries Arctis 3 - £43 (was £90)
Logitech G432 - £28 (was £70)
Logitech G Pro X - £50 (was £110)
SteelSeries Arctis 7P+ - £120 (was £175)
Best Prime Day keyboard deals 2022
One thing that can immediately improve your life, whether it's for gaming, typing for work or both, is a new keyboard. Gaming keyboards are an area Amazon focusses on often with discounts, knowing how keen gamers are to upgrade their setups. Prime Day is offering lots of discounts on gaming keyboards from trusted manufacturers. You can find the best offers below.
US deals:
Roccat Vulcan 120 - $88 (was $160)
Roccat Vulcan TKL Pro - $100 (was $160)
Cooler Master CK721 Wireless Mechanical Keyboard - Black - $84 (was $120)
Cooler Master CK721 Wireless Mechanical Keyboard - White - $84 (was $120)
UK deals:
Razer Huntsman V2 (Optical) - £119 (was £190)
SteelSeries Apex 3 TKL - £35 (was £50)
Logitech G915 Lightspeed Wireless - £100 (was £210)
Asus ROG Strix Flare II Animate - £180 (was £200)
Best Prime Day gaming mice deals 2022
Gaming mice are a great way to improve your gaming life, whether it's a mouse with extra programmable buttons or one that's light and easy to use. If you've been holding off on a purchase for a while, now is the time to go ahead and click buy.
US deals:
Logitech G Pro X Superlight - $136 (was $160)
Razer DeathAdder V2 Pro - $55 (was $130)
Razer Basilisk X HyperSpeed - $34 (was $60)
UK deals:
Best Prime Day SSD deals 2022
For those of you seeking storage boost for your PC to make your games load faster, or an external drive for more storage to store your console games, we expect to see discounts on lots of different SATA, NVMe and portable SSDs this Prime Day. Some PS5 compatible SSDs have fallen to their lowest prices yet.
US deals:
UK deals:
For a full list of prime day SSD deals be sure to check out our best Prime Day SSD deals page now before they're gone.
Best Prime Day 4K TV Deals
Prime Day is one of the best times to upgrade your living room's big TV, or the TV you hook up to your console.
US deals:
LG Nano 90 86-inch NanoCell 4K IPS TV - $1797 (was $1997)
Toshiba C350 50-inch 4K LED Fire TV - $290 (was $430)
Sony A80J 55-inch 4K OLED TV - $998 (was $1298)
LG C1 OLED 55-inch 4K TV - $1097 (was $1500)
TCL S535 75-inch 4K QLED TV - $800 (was $896)
UK deals:
We've got a seperate page covering the best Prime Day TV deals that can help you find a bargain on a new TV now.
Best Prime Day SD Card Deals
Whether you're a Nintendo Switch user with a bulging game collection, or you need extra on-the-go storage for your camera or phone, and SD card is always a useful bit of tech to invest in.
US deals:
SanDisk Ultra 512GB microSD - $55 (was $58)
UK deals:
SanDisk Ultra 256GB microSD - £18 (was £49)
SanDisk Ultra 1TB microSD - £89 (was £218)
Samsung Pro Plus 512GB microSD - £63 (was £84)
Prime Day usually throws up good deals on SanDisk and Samsung SD cards and we're ready for more to appear this year, check out our best Prime Day SD Card deals page to find yourself a deal during these two days.
Keep this this page open to help you find all the best gaming deals over Prime Day. You can also follow us on Twitter, where we're covering the Prime Day 2022 sale, alongside our usual tweets about the latest gaming offers and sales.
Find more of the best early Prime Day deals
- Best early Prime Day gaming deals All the highlights from the early Amazon Prime Day deals for Console and PC gamers.
- Best early PS5 Prime Day deals 2022 The best early Prime Day deals on PS5 consoles, games, and accessories.
- Best early Xbox Prime Day deals 2022 All the deals on Xbox games, accessories, consoles, and more ahead of Prime Day.
- Best early Nintendo Switch Prime Day deals 2022 Find yourself an early bargain on Switch games and accessories.
- Best early PS4 Prime Day deals 2022 There's lots of deals on PS4 games and accessories still to get before Prime Day 2022.
- Best early SD card Prime Day deals 2022 Get yourself some more storage for your Switch or mobile device with an early Prime Day discount.
- Best early PC Prime Day deals 2022Whether you're after a gaming monitor, mouse, keyboard or headset, you can find all the best early Prime Day PC deals here.
- Best early SSD Prime Day deals 2022 Running out of space on your PC or console? These early deals will help you expand.
- Best early 4K TV Prime Day deals 2022 There should be big savings on 4K TVs during Prime Day 2022, but there are some good early deals right now as well.
- Best early Prime Day Lightning Deals 2022 Prime Day has the best Lightning Deals of the year, have a look at some early ones to see what to expect.