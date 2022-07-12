Best Amazon Prime Day 4K TV deals 2022

Best Amazon Prime Day 4K TV deals 2022Here are today's best 4K TV deals in the Prime Day sales.
Amazon Prime Day 2022 has officially begun, running from 12th of July and ending on 13th July. While the online giant's annual two-day sale is usually a great time to buy a cheap 4K TV, you'll no doubt want to make sure you're investing in a screen that's not just great for 4K HDR gaming, but also offers the best value for your money.
That's why we've put together a list of the best discounts on OLED models, QLED models, and more affordable 4K TVs. Whatever your size and budget needs, there is a wide range of deals to choose from this Prime Day.
Early Prime Day 4K OLED TV Deals 2022
If you've got a full-HD TV, an IPS panel, or just want something different from your current TV, upgrading to a 4K OLED is always something worth doing. It's been expensive in the past to make the switch, but prices have thankfully been getting cheaper and more affordable recently.
So far, there have been discounts on Digital Foundry-approved 4K TVs, including the excellent LG C1 model, and the Sony A80J series.
Best Prime Day 4K OLED TV Deals US
Sony A80J 55-inch 4K OLED TV - $998 (was $1,298)
Sony's excellent 2021 OLED, which has the Digital Foundry seal of approval, is now under $1,000.
LG C1 OLED 55-inch 4K TV - $1,097 (was $1,500)
Digital Foundry's top 4K TV pick is discounted significantly.
Best Prime Day 4K OLED TV Deals UK
LG C1 OLED 55-inch 4K TV - £1,099 (was £1,700)
Bag Digital Foundry's favourite 4K TV for HDR gaming.
LG C1 OLED 48-inch 4K TV - £769 (was £869)
Upgrade your PC monitor with this excellent OLED alternative.
Philips OLED706/12 65-inch 4K TV - £949 (was £1,799)
Swap out your old TV with this high quality Philips OLED model..
LG A2 OLED 55-inch 4K TV - £1,200 (was £1,700)
While LG's 2022 4K TV model isn't spectacular for gaming, it is great for streaming and cinematic experiences.
LG A2 OLED 65-inch 4K TV - £1,760 (was £2,200)
Enjoy your favourite TV and movies with this larger LG A2 OLED.
Best Prime Day 4K QLED TV Deals 2022
Samsung are renowned for making some of the best QLED TVs, but you can also find some great alternatives on the US market, including TCL.
US
TCL S535 75-inch 4K QLED TV - $800 (was $896)
This QLED TV from TCL might only have a 60Hz refresh rate, but it's a good choice if you want a supersized TV for under $1,000.
TCL S635 65-inch 4K QLED - $700 (was $1500)
This 4K offering from TCL is smaller and viewing angles aren't incredible, but its more advanced QLED technology and Mini LED backlight make it a good budget-friendly option.
UK
Samsung Q80A 50-inch QLED 4K TV - £499 (was £899)
This Digital Foundry-recommended Samsung QLED is ideal for PS5 and Series X. It features HDMI 2.1 for 4K 120Hz gaming.
Best Prime Day 4K TV Deals 2022
LED TVs are usually much cheaper compared to OLED and QLED models, which allows you to buy a bigger sized screen for a more affordable price. Although OLED and QLED TVs tend to offer better viewing angles, brightness, and darker contrasts, some standard LED TVs, with either a VA panel or IPS screen, can still deliver a smooth 4K HDR gaming experience.
Best cheap 4K TV deals ahead of Prime Day 2022 in the US
LG Nano 90 86-inch NanoCell 4K IPS TV - $1797 (was $1997)
A massive TV with excellent features like HDMI 2.1 support.
Toshiba C350 50-inch 4K LED Fire TV - $290 (was $430)
A cheap Fire TV with a decent LCD panel.
Best cheap 4K TV deals ahead of Prime Day 2022 in the UK
JVC Fire TV 55-inch 4K TV - £295 (was £339)
A super affordable LED TV from JVC with Amazon's Fire OS.
LG Nano75 55-inch 4K TV - £389 (was £597)
Enjoy wide viewing angles and good colours thanks to LG's NanoCell technology.
Samsung AU8000 55-inch 4K TV - £369 (was £749)
If you're looking for a cheap TV with good contrast, you should opt for one with a VA-style panel.
Samsung TU7020 75-inch 4K TV - £649 (was £799)
Bag a very large 4K TV from Samsung for less than £700.
LG Nano75 43-inch 4K TV - £299 (was £399)
A decently priced, small 4K TV from LG.
Panasonic HX580BZ 50-inch 4K TV - £349 (was £530)
An oldie but goldie, this 50-inch TV with Dolby Vision HDR is still a solid choice.
Samsung AU8000 65-inch 4K TV - £500 (was £1,000)
The larger AU8000 has £500 off. Great price for a 65-inch 4K TV.
If you're struggling to decide which 4K TV is best for you, we recommend checking out Digital Foundry's comprehensive guide to the best 4K TVs for HDR gaming in 2022.
If you're struggling to decide which 4K TV is best for you, we recommend checking out Digital Foundry's comprehensive guide to the best 4K TVs for HDR gaming in 2022.