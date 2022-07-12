Best Amazon Prime Day 4K TV deals 2022

Amazon Prime Day 2022 has officially begun, running from 12th of July and ending on 13th July. While the online giant's annual two-day sale is usually a great time to buy a cheap 4K TV, you'll no doubt want to make sure you're investing in a screen that's not just great for 4K HDR gaming, but also offers the best value for your money.

That's why we've put together a list of the best discounts on OLED models, QLED models, and more affordable 4K TVs. Whatever your size and budget needs, there is a wide range of deals to choose from this Prime Day.

Early Prime Day 4K OLED TV Deals 2022

If you've got a full-HD TV, an IPS panel, or just want something different from your current TV, upgrading to a 4K OLED is always something worth doing. It's been expensive in the past to make the switch, but prices have thankfully been getting cheaper and more affordable recently.

So far, there have been discounts on Digital Foundry-approved 4K TVs, including the excellent LG C1 model, and the Sony A80J series.

Best Prime Day 4K OLED TV Deals US

Best Prime Day 4K OLED TV Deals UK

Best Prime Day 4K QLED TV Deals 2022

Samsung are renowned for making some of the best QLED TVs, but you can also find some great alternatives on the US market, including TCL.

US

UK

Samsung Q80A 50-inch QLED 4K TV - £499 (was £899) This Digital Foundry-recommended Samsung QLED is ideal for PS5 and Series X. It features HDMI 2.1 for 4K 120Hz gaming.

Best Prime Day 4K TV Deals 2022

LED TVs are usually much cheaper compared to OLED and QLED models, which allows you to buy a bigger sized screen for a more affordable price. Although OLED and QLED TVs tend to offer better viewing angles, brightness, and darker contrasts, some standard LED TVs, with either a VA panel or IPS screen, can still deliver a smooth 4K HDR gaming experience.

Best cheap 4K TV deals ahead of Prime Day 2022 in the US

Best cheap 4K TV deals ahead of Prime Day 2022 in the UK

If you're struggling to decide which 4K TV is best for you, we recommend checking out Digital Foundry's comprehensive guide to the best 4K TVs for HDR gaming in 2022.

